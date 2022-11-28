Who is Below Deck’s Hayley De Sola Pinto? Below Deck Med alum Kyle Viljoen gushes over new stew

Kyle has a new obsession, and it’s Hayley. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Kyle Viljoen has a new Below Deck favorite cast member, and it’s Season 10 newbie Hayley De Sola Pinto.

Kyle’s season of Below Deck Med came to a close last week with the Season 7 reunion show, which was missing his pal chief stew Natasha Webb.

However, the stew continues to support the hit-yachting franchise and the various spin-offs.

As Below Deck Season 10 kicks off, Kyle has revealed one cast member on his radar.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Kyle shared Hayley’s cast photo before gushing over her.

“I’m here to say one thing! This woman right here is my identical sister! OBSESSED! Can tell @hayleydesolapinto is a HUGE entertainment,” he wrote before giving Below Deck a shoutout and expressing his excitement for the new season.

Pic credit: @kylethebold/Instagram

Who is Below Deck stew Hayley De Sola Pinto?

The premiere episode made it crystal clear that Hayley’s one to watch on Below Deck Season 10. Hayley has no problem speaking her mind or showing off her jaw-dropping looks.

According to her Bravo bio, Hayley’s from Cornwall, England, and has been working in yachting off and on since she was 23 years old. It was her love of traveling and constantly meeting new people that made yachting a good fit for Hayley.

However, yachting isn’t her main career these days.

Hayley has her own business called Classen Aesthetics, where she works as an advanced aesthetics practitioner. The company focuses on tailor-made treatments for their clients, with Hayley putting her heart and soul into ensuring all her clients feel natural beauty.

That’s not all Hayley does either. The red-headed beauty’s also a model and even had the chance to walk in New York Fashion Week in 2021.

Hayley has a niece that she adores and often posts about on social media. She’s also an avid animal lover, with dogs being one of her favorites.

What can fans expect from Hayley on Below Deck Season 10?

There’s no question that Hayley’s a spitfire. That was clear from her first confessional. Hayley has a big personality that will be great for guests but will no doubt cause some crew conflict.

Chief stew Fraser Olender also has a big personality, although he seems a bit tamer in his new role, so seeing them interact will be quite interesting.

The premiere of Below Deck Season 10 proved this season is going to be anything but boring. One of those reasons is Hayley De Sola Pinto, who’s definitely going to keep fans entertained all season long.

What do you think of Hayley so far?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.