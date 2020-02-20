Who got voted off Survivor tonight? Extinction Island gets new guest

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The person who got voted off Survivor tonight may not have expected it. Still, Extinction Island got a new guest.

Coming into the night, two people had already been voted off the show. On the season premiere — which was two hours long last week — two Tribal Councils took place.

Natalie Anderson was voted out by her tribe during the first Tribal Council. Then — to close out the episode — Amber Mariano was voted out by her tribe.

Extinction Island returns

It’s fun to see Extinction Island again, as it’s almost like a second show taking place at the same time. While the main group continues to play the game of Survivor, the exiled people are battling for a chance to return to the game.

Natalie found another advantage that she sold to Jeremy Collins for a Fire Token. She now has two secret Fire Tokens, with Sandra Diaz-Twine now possessing a Hidden Immunity Idol and Jeremy holding a Safety Without Power advantage.

The tandem of Natalie and Amber seemed to co-exist pretty well, but by the end of the new episode, they would have someone new joining them.

Who got voted off Survivor tonight?

Sele Tribe lost the challenge, meaning another member would be getting sent to Extinction Island. Would Rob Mariano be following his wife straight to exile?

A lot of names were coming up before Sele went to Tribal Council, seemingly putting all of the older veterans (as opposed to the younger players) at risk of getting voted out.

The editing set it up to seem like Danni Boatwright and Pavarti Shallow were the two castaways most at risk of getting voted out. The fault fell on Danni, though, who got nervous about her alliance with Pavarti, Rob Mariano, and Ethan Zohn. She revealed the alliance and put a target on herself.

At the vote, it was Danni Boatwright who got voted off Survivor tonight.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.