Survivor on Jeopardy!: Did you get them all correct?

Survivor was on Jeopardy! this week as a category in the first round. It was a fun way for the reality competition show to be featured on the famous game show.

For the episode that aired on Monday, January 17, host Jeff Probst recorded five responses to be presented to the three Jeopardy! contestants.

It was a really fun segment during the episode, with Jeff shown on the video screen for each of the five answers in the category named after the show.

He was on hand to help promote Survivor 40, where 20 former winners have returned to compete for a $2 million prize.

Do you think you could provide the correct response to each one of them?

Survivor on Jeopardy! episode

Below is a video showcasing the Survivor category on the Jeopardy! episode. If you haven’t watched it yet, take a look and see if you can come up with all five correct responses.

#Survivor had it's very own category on @Jeopardy last night in celebration of Season 40! 🙌✨How well would you have done answering @JeffPobst's clues? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Vi29lsmRMb — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 18, 2020

Survivor 40 off to a great start

The season premiere for Survivor: Winners at War aired on February 12, and it was a two-hour event for CBS. By the end of the night, two people had been voted off and sent to Extinction Island.

For the first time, the producers brought back only contestants who had previously won a season of the show. This was a new way to present an All-Stars version of the show. So far, it has lived up to the billing.

Heading into the second episode — which airs on February 19 — viewers seem to be enjoying the new format. The inclusion of more prize money, Fire Tokens, Extinction Island, and even auctions could make for some very entertaining television this winter and spring.

This is war! 🔥 The game continues, and the castaways must give it their all! Which tribe will come out on top? Tune in tomorrow night to find out. 😏 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/M855l6WucK — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 18, 2020

The Survivor TV ratings are also looking pretty good. For Episode 1, it notched a 1.3 mark in the 18-49 demographic and brought in an estimated 6.68 million viewers who watched it live.

The initial rating’s numbers will only go up when the +7 day ratings are revealed. Those numbers account for viewers watching the episode through OnDemand or on a DVR after the show aired on CBS.

Wednesday night is a tough one for ratings, especially with so much competition from other networks. NBC has its trio of Chicago-based shows, while FOX is rolling out The Masked Singer Season 3 in that 8/7c time slot.

Who will win Survivor 40? Make sure to tune in on Wednesday nights to find out if the prediction made by host Jeff Probst about the winner ends up being true.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.