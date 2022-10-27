Who got divorced on the MAFS Season 15 finale? 

Four Married at First Sight Season 15 couples made it to Decision Day. Pic credit: Lifetime

The Married at First Sight Season 15 finale aired this week and revealed which couples stayed married and which pairs called it quits.

The season ultimately ended with two couples staying together and three couples divorcing.

After struggling to build trust, Morgan and Binh split before Decision Day, making them the first couple to get divorced from the season.

On Decision Day, one more couple joined Morgan and Binh in deciding to end their marriage.

In a surprising turn of events, another couple said yes to staying married on Decision Day but chose to divorce shortly after.

So here’s who went their separate ways on the Married at First Sight Season 15 finale.

Mitch and Krysten close the door on their relationship

Krysten and Mitch’s marriage got off to the rockiest start of the five couples.

Mitch wrestled with lacking physical attraction to Krysten, but Krysten was still willing to work on the relationship even after Mitch admitted his lack of attraction.

Throughout their marriage, the pair had ups and downs but managed to grow fond of one another and even grow in attraction and physical intimacy.

However, the cons seemed to outweigh the pros for Mitch and Krysten, and they agreed to divorce on Decision Day.

Interestingly, Krysten suggested that she’d leave the door slightly open for Mitch to one day be her husband again, but Mitch made it clear he didn’t see a future with Krysten as his wife.

Justin and Alexis divorce after Decision Day

Justin and Alexis moved the fastest of all five San Diego couples, with the pair declaring their love for one another on the honeymoon.

While their marriage started solid and passionate, Justin and Alexis quickly hit rough patches upon returning to the real world.

Justin and Alexis often found themselves arguing, from their pets getting into a violent altercation to their struggles with communication.

On Decision Day, Justin gave a confident yes to staying married, and Alexis read a letter detailing how she couldn’t say yes to forever but could say yes to the marriage for now.

However, before leaving the Decision Day venue, Justin and Alexis got into another fight that saw Alexis seemingly regretting her choice to stay married.

When meeting up with the other couples after Decision Day, Alexis officially declared she was done with the marriage, and the pair moved forward with divorcing.

The two couples who remained married were Stacia and Nate and Lindy and Miguel.

The San Diego couples will return for the Married at First Sight reunion next week to dish more details on their relationships. Stay tuned as the reunion looks jam-packed with drama.

