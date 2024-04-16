Who are return Below Deck charter guests Carmen and Brandon?

Carmen Felder and Brandon McLaughlin are back on Below Deck with a new group causing problems from day one.

Below Deck Down Under fans will recall in Season 2 Carmen was the primary, and Brandon was her guest.

Carmen spent much of the trip arguing with another guest, Kristyl Nelson.

Brandon, for his part, almost got kicked off the Northern Sun when he and Kristyl tried to go night swimming.

Captain Jason Chambers warned them that the charter would end if they broke his rule.

The charter guests were not only demanding but filled with drama that kept Below Deck viewers entertained.

It was more of the same the second time around, especially with Brandon, so it’s time for a little refresher on him and Carmen.

Who is Below Deck charter guest Carmen Felder?

The sixth charter on Below Deck Season 11 had Carmen returning and bringing her husband, Ray Lyles. Their preference sheet revealed they were to be called Queen Carmen and King Ray, setting the charter’s tone.

Carmen is a very successful entrepreneur who owns her own PR management company that specializes in the needs of athletes. Along with being a businesswoman, Carmen is also known for her elite social status in Washington, D.C.

Below Deck Down Under wasn’t Carmen’s first venture into the reality TV world either. Carmen was also on the OWN network’s Ready To Love Potomac and Love And Marriage: DC.

Reality TV isn’t her only on-screen camera gig, as Carmen has years of experience at Fox 5 DC.

While it seems Carmen will have a much calmer experience the second time around with her hubby Ray by her side, Brandon seems to be just as much trouble as he was on Below Deck Down Under.

Who is charter guest Brandon McLaughlin on Below Deck?

Like Carmen, Brandon lives in the DC area and often cohosts Fox 5 DC. The two can be seen doing various segments together, with Carmen referring to them in one of her IG posts as “Black Barbie and Ken.”

Aside from his hosting duties, Brandon is also a Realtor at Pearson Smith Realty, serving the DC and Virginia areas. Brandon is an advocate for raising awareness amid the current opioid crisis, too.

Despite what Below Deck viewers may witness on-screen from Brandon, he did make friends while filming Season 11. Earlier this year, he was in the audience when Barbie Pascual appeared on Watch What Happens Live.

Brandon also appeared at a watch party with Captain Kerry Titheradge last night to kick off his two-episode stint with Carmen.

The first episode ended with a lot of drama as Brandon clashed with Ray, and Carmen had to smooth things over. If we know anything, it’s that this chaos is far from over.

In other Below Deck news, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ben Willoughby dropped a bombshell about that captain. There is also more crew firings coming up with Chef Anthony Iracane’s future on the St. David in jeopardy.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.