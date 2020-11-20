Whitney Rose says her father’s addiction story will continue to play out on RHOSLC

The second episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City aired earlier this week, and it was just as riveting as the first.

These strong and outspoken woman have their own share of issues within the group, which will continue to play out.

However, each cast member has their own unique family dynamics, which we’ve also gotten a glimpse of.

We’ve seen the relationship between Whitney Rose and her father ,Steve Lesh, who’s battling a long time addition to pain killers.

And, we’ll understand more about the relationship between Rose and her dad as the season progresses.

Whitney Rose talks RHOSL

During a recent interview with Page Six, the newest Bravo alum dished on what we can expect from her storyline for season one.

And she admits that we will see even more of her father’s story regarding his longtime addiction to painkillers .

“I’m going through a really big journey with my father and there is a moment with him that really — it was profound and deep and reminded me that this process was worth every high and low,” shared Whitney.

“There’s a moment where I’m with my father and my children and I’m seeing him interact with them in the way that I knew my dad growing up,” she told Page Six, “It’s actually been the first time that my kids have got to see my dad for who he really is, like the fun, playful, loving man.”

Whitney says she’s proud of her father

So far, we’ve only heard a bit of Steve’s story, as Whitney shared during the latest episode that she had to step in and help her dad during a critical moment in his life.

The 34-year-old told the media outlet that when she reflects on all the time and money that has gone into helping her dad on his road to recovery, it was worth it. “I just took a step back and was like, ‘Wow … it has been worth every penny spent, every tear cried to save this human being’s life because he’s amazing,’ noted Rose.

“And it really taught me that when you love someone, everyone’s worth fighting for. And I’m just so glad that I never gave up and fought for him,” she added.

Before ending the interview, the RHOSLC alum explained why she decided to open up about this deeply personal family issue on the show.

“I went into this saying I’m going to show my real life … and I know that addiction is a huge crisis in the United States and across the world,” said Whitney. “So I was proud of my dad for stepping up and being willing to share his journey as well.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.