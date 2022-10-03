Which Real Housewives have their own podcasts?

Here’s all the Housewives who currently have their own podcasts. Pic credit: @melissapfeister/Instagram

The Real Housewives franchise used to be about rich ladies showing off their lifestyles, shifting alliances with their friends, and power struggles.

Since Bethenny Frankel’s massive success since she ordered and marketed the Skinny Girl Margarita on The Real Housewives of New York, there seems to now be a business component to Housewives.

The stars of the shows are all about the drama, business, and their side hustles now.

One of the booming industries is the new wave of podcasts.

Teresa Giudice is the latest Housewife to announce her podcast, but who was here first?

Let’s look at the 20 Housewives with podcasts. Yes, 20!

1- Brandi Glanville Unfiltered

Brandi Glanville is the first Housewife to have ventured into the podcasting world. As many fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know, Brandi prides herself in saying she is unfiltered. So, it is only fitting that she would name her podcast just that.

Brandi Glanville Unfiltered made its debut in November 2013. Brandi shares all kinds of details of her life with her listeners and also gives her opinion on what’s going on, not only in the Housewives Universe, but also in Pop Culture.

Housewives and Bachelor Nation collided when she had former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on her show a couple of weeks ago.

2- Heather Dubrow’s World

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow was the first one in her franchise to start a podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World. She recently celebrated over 100 million downloads.

Her podcast is like Brandi’s in that they both talk about Pop Culture, but Heather, married to a plastic surgeon, also focuses on wellness and beauty. She is passionate about health and gives sufficient travel tips.

Heather’s podcast description says, “It’s Heather Dubrow’s World and now you can live in it for two hours every week on PodcastOne!”

3- House of Kim

The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, started her podcast in June 2018, House of Kim.

With six kids at home, a younger and retired football player as a husband, Kim has many anecdotes to share about motherhood, marriage, blended families, and reality television.

Like Brandi, Kim promises listeners, “It’s me unedited and unfiltered!!”

Kim’s last episode, Boys, Bunnies & Vegas was released in May 2021. She was joined by her husband Kroy Biermann. The two parents spoke about having yet another kid spend the night in the ER and other lighter anecdotes of surprises and birthdays.

4- Not for Lazy Moms

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels launched her podcast, and right away there was some controversy on the show. Some people took offense to the name, Not for Lazy Moms.

However, soon listeners fell in love with the podcast. Monique Samuels recounts funny stories and is joined by her husband Chris Samuels and DC radio host Aly Jacobs.

They talk about parenting in the modern world, pregnancy after miscarriage, breastfeeding, potty training, maintaining a healthy sex life after having kids, and some hilarious stories that fellow parents will get.

5- The Lookover Ladies

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG and alum, Jacqueline Laurita launched her podcast, The Lookover Ladies with two co-hosts Jill Ashley and Melissa Polo. The first episode aired in September 2019.

The ladies said, “There is no topic off limits.” They spoke mostly about beauty, style, and wellness.

However, the podcast was very short-lived. It ended less than a year after it launched.

6- Weekly Dose of B.S.

The Real Housewives of Dallas may have gotten canceled, but two of its stars and close friends Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman have found success in their podcast.

Their podcast, Weekly Dose of B.S., launched in January 2019, and they are still going strong. It’s truly like listening to two girlfriends talking and laughing together. The two former reality stars don’t take themselves too seriously and that might just be their secret ingredient.

7- I Don’t Give a Rip

The Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons started this podcast with her mother Dee Simmons and TV host Amy Vanderoef.

The first episode of I Don’t Give a Rip aired in April 2019. They said they wanted to have in-depth conversations about money, intimacy, and parenting. However, the podcast lasted less than three months.

8- Pop Candy Podcast

Pop Candy Podcast was co-hosted by former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Jo de la Rosa and lifestyle and influencer photographer Crystal Nicole.

They mostly spoke about being an influencer in Los Angeles.

Just like on the show, Jo didn’t stay long in the podcast game. She left the podcast, but Crystal kept it going. It is now called, Pop Candy with Crystal Nicole.

9- Intimate Knowledge

Another The Real Housewives of Orange County former star jumped into the podcasting universe in January 2020.

Meghan King Edmonds was joined by former Dancing with the Stars host Brooke Burke and relationship coach Lila Darville.

Together they spoke about intimacy, relationships, the ebbs and flows of marriage, infidelity, etc. They managed to make these stories personable, relatable, and even funny.

They took a break in April of 2021. The podcast returned last month, rebranded as Intimate Knowledge with Meghan King.

10- Knot Too Taboo

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi and her fiance Slade Smiley co-host a podcast called Knot Too Taboo. The two speak about the ways their lives changed after they welcomed their “miracle baby” after over 10 years together. Their daughter Skylar Gray was born in July 2019.

Although the couple has been engaged since Season 8 of RHOC, they have no plans to get married and want to go the same route as Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham.

Naturally, on their podcast, they speak about their choice to not get married, parenting, marriage, divorce, grief, legal disputes, and love.

The last episode aired in May 2021 and addressed how to lose weight put on during the pandemic.

11- Caviar Dreams on a Tuna Fish Budget

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs launched her podcast, Caviar Dreams on a Tuna Fish Budget, in March 2020. The podcast was named after her memoir, released in 2021. It also follows the same concept and is a guide on “how to survive in business and in life.”

She co-hosts with Lexi Barbuto. The pair talks about how to succeed in business in an often-misogynistic world. They interview leaders and titans in their industries to ask them about their path to success and their daily struggles in business.

Margaret asks her listeners, “Do you have big dreams and ambitions but no idea how to achieve them? Then the Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish budget podcast is for you!”

12- Whoop It Up With Vicki and Reality With Vicki

Vicki Gunvalson is the OG of all OGs, spending 14 years on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

She started her podcast in March 2020, Whoop it Up with Vicki, where she spoke about everything going on in The Real Housewives franchise. As the OG, she made listeners feel like an insider of the reality TV world.

Like Margaret Josephs, she gave business tips focusing on retirement planning and insurance. Viewers will remember Vicki on day 1 of the show as the woman who sold insurance.

For some reason, Vicki shut down her podcast only after a few episodes. She tried again, this time calling the podcast Reality with Vicki. It launched in January 2021 with the last episode airing seven months and 26 episodes later.

13- Absolutely Danielle

The Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub got in the podcasting game in July 2020.

She spoke about dating, Housewives, and in one episode she even invited Ronald Richards, who used to be on Erika Jayne’s legal team, to talk about The Real Crimes of Housewives.

A year after it launched and 51 episodes later, the podcast came to an end.

14- Just B with Bethenny Frankel

It’s only natural that the very outspoken Bethenny would get her own podcast. She made it a point to say that she has never been afraid to speak her mind and is not afraid to get canceled.

When launching her podcast, she wrote on Twitter, “We are in a moment in time where people are afraid to express themselves and only present filtered or watered down versions of the truth. If this is what you’re interested in, then this podcast is NOT for you.”

On Just B with Bethenny Frankel, she speaks about Housewives, pop culture, conversations to have before marriage, and “unapologetic business and life advice.”

In one episode, she recently asked fans, “What message are we sending our kids if we idolize the Kardashians?”

Her early guests included entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Paris Hilton, Hillary Clinton, Tamron Hall, and Chelsea Handler.

15- Kam & Kary Do Dallas

The Real Housewives of Dallas alum Kameron Westcott and Kary Brittingham launched their podcast in January 2021. Kameron explained that she and Kary would spend hours on the phone talking about everything, and they thought some of their topics would make for a great podcast.

So, they launched, Kam & Kary Do Dallas. They have celebrity guests, answer questions from fans, etc.

They said, “The most unexpected duo combines Kary’s unfiltered personality and Kam’s ridiculous & over-the-top perspective… one will never know what they’ll talk about.”

16- So That’s What We’re Doing

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard-Basset started her podcast in April 2021 with radio personality Leah Henry.

They said they want to have a “Ki ki” and want the show to feel like two sisters talking. They spoke of viral moments in pop culture, being in therapy, and healing the inner child. They also interviewed reality tv guests.

The last episode aired in April 2022. However, they said they were working on a surprise for the end of the season.

17- Reasonably Shady

The Real Housewives of Potomac OGs Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon launched their podcast in May 2021, Reasonably Shady.

The two close friends were nicknamed the Green-Eyed Bandits on RHOP. They take to their podcast to speak about marriage, divorce, dating, pop culture, and of course, lots of shady moments.

18- On Display

Just like her single, Melissa Gorga named her podcast On Display. It was launched in December 2021.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star talks about fashion, being a mom of three, the importance of making time for yourself, and much more.

She recently had her husband Joe Gorga on the show. In an episode titled Let it Go, the couple spoke about their decision not to attend Teresa Giudice’s wedding.

She also had The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore, on her podcast recently.

19- Two T’s in a Pod

On this podcast, two franchises teamed up. Teddi Mellencamp is an alum of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, while Tamra Judge is an OG on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

They launched Two T’s in a Pod in December 2021 and charred No. 1 on the podcast charts many times.

Teddi previously had her own podcast, Teddi T Pod, but she canceled it when she started Two T’s in a Pod with Tamra.

They recap Housewives episodes from both a viewer’s and an insider’s perspective, and have also had many Housewives on their show.

Their latest episode featured none other than The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG, Teresa Giudice.

She spoke about her and Tamra’s beef and her recent wedding. She was also joined by her own co-host Melissa Pfeister, because yes, Teresa was also there to promote her own podcast, Namaste B$tches (next on our list).

20- Namaste B$tches

During her honeymoon, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice announced her new venture. She is co-hosting a podcast with Melissa Pfeister, who is a certified nutritionist.

The podcast, Namaste B$tches, launched on September 21, 2022.

She said she wanted her fans to get to know her better away from the drama of Housewives. There’s also a direct line where fans can call and leave messages or ask questions that they’ll answer in future episodes.

In a short clip, Teresa explained the uncanny way she joined the Bravo Franchise. Teresa also opened up about her time on Dancing with the Stars, her wedding, her hair on the bid day, and more.

They describe the podcast as, “It’s candid convo with plenty of explosive energy and attitude, and maybe even a special guest or two! Listen, learn and laugh along!”

New Episodes drop every Wednesday, where they will talk about love, life, fame, food, travel, and everything in between. Teresa Giudice is officially the latest Housewife to launch a podcast.