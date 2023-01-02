Which 90 Day Fiance Season 9 couples are still together?

How many couples from Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance have ended in breakups? Pic credit: TLC

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance finished airing over the summer, and viewers were left knowing that one of the relationships was done for good.

But has anyone else broken up since filming ended and life went on for the couples?

90 Day Fiance viewers have gotten used to seeing some of the relationships on the show deteriorate fast after the couples went ahead and got married, even after red flags were everywhere.

This was the case for Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed. Tell All viewers found out that Mohamed had been talking romantically to another woman and even trash-talked Yve and her special needs son to that woman.

Mohamed issued a video apology that was shown at the end of the Tell All, and Yve expressed her shock, sadness, and heartbreak over the situation. The pair have since broken up, Yve has filed for divorce, and Mohamed has a domestic violence case against Yve.

Aside from Mohamed and Yve, the other Season 9 couples appear to be thriving.

Some Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance couples have started families

Before Season 9 Tell All viewers heard the upsetting news about Yve and Mohamed’s marriage, they learned about several pieces of joyous pregnancy news.

Both Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes and Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer announced that they were expecting. They have both since given birth and appear to all be happy parents.

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise already had a son together after getting pregnant after spending only a few months in China.

Once Kobe arrived in America, they became pregnant again within weeks of his arrival, and the couple now has a now-one-year-old daughter added to their growing family.

They are still very much together and live under Emily’s parent’s roof.

The other Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance couples are still together too

Jibri and Miona Bell are still together and love to flex Miona’s ponytail business, share matching OOTD posts, and show off their Southern California lifestyle. As for expanding their family, the pair have adopted a dog.

Biniyam Shibre’s MMA career seems to be doing well as he relocated to Las Vegas. Ariela Weinberg frequently joins him in Las Vegas with their son Avi but also appears to be living in her native New Jersey.

Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween are currently cast members on Season 7 of Happily Ever After?, where their communication issues and Shaeeda’s desire to have a child have been their main storylines.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.