Are Jibri and Miona Bell expecting? Miona talks ‘my little family’

Jibri and Miona Bell hinted at what is coming next for them. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Jibri and Miona Bell get married on Season 9 of the flagship show, but have they already started the next chapter in their lives?

24-year-old Miona and 29-year-old Jibri seem to have settled in Southern California after fleeing Jibri’s parent’s house in South Dakota.

Recently, the pair made a joint post indicative of where they might be at with growing their family.

Miona and Jibri posed in a series of pictures and one video with their dog while spending time in Manhattan Beach, California.

In the caption, Miona wrote, “My little family 🌙🤍 Where should we go next?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The warm set of pictures served to prove that Jibri and Miona are content with their fur baby and more focused on traveling and exploring together.

Jibri and Miona Bell are very active on social media

Jibri and Miona came in hot with their social media presence as soon as word of Season 9 hit the 90 Day fanbase.

The pair were quickly labeled as “instant clout chasers” for their dedication to self-promotion and the sheer volume of content about themselves they produced.

Jibri and Miona both have their own individual Instagram and TikTok accounts but also share a joint account of each. They are also on Cameo. Anyone who follows either of them can count on seeing a ton of posts from them daily in the form of Instagram Stories, Lives, Reels, and regular page posts.

Jibri tends to promote his music, while Miona is avid about letting her followers know about the ponytail line she launched towards the end of Season 9.

Were Jibri and Miona married before 90 Day Fiance?

Shortly after the first episode of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance aired, a Serbian news article interviewing Jibri and Miona surfaced that pointed to the fact that Jibri and Miona might have already been married.

In 2020, Jibri fled America to Serbia in fear for his life as a black American. The article talked about his band Black Serbs, and also focused on Jibri’s connection to Serbian culture.

In the interview, he referred to Miona as his wife.

In any case, viewers watched Jibri and Miona tie the knot in a ceremony ordained by Jibri’s grandmother, with only Jibri and Miona’s mutual friend in attendance. They have yet to address why Jibri called Miona his wife back in 2020.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.