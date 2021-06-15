Where are Cortney and Jason from Married at First Sight Season 1 now?

Cortney and Jason choose to stay married on Decision Day. Pic credit: FYI

Cortney and Jason were fan favorites during their time on Married at First Sight. In Season 1 of the series, the pair captivated viewers with their instant chemistry.

The youngest couple to be matched on their season, Cortney and Jason approached this untraditional process with grace and maturity and appeared to really fall in love over the course of the experiment.

Jason and Cortney’s marriage lasted for five years

A show with such a daring premise was bound to have skeptics, and yet, Cortney and Jason really did seem to be the perfect match and potential proof that perhaps Married at First Sight could produce real results.

During their time on the show, Cortney and Jason were equally attracted to each other and dedicated themselves to getting to know each other. They learned to enter into each other’s worlds, with Jason partaking in Cortney’s burlesque and beauty hobbies and Cortney supporting Jason and his ambitious firefighting goals.

The two were patient and vulnerable with each other throughout and took their marriage seriously rather than viewing it as just a short-lived experiment. So when Decision Day came, the two naturally decided to stay married.

The couple then continued to let the world witness their marriage on Married at First Sight: The First Year, where they navigated Jason’s busy schedule with the academy as well as Cortney pursuing her makeup-artist business in their first year of marriage.

After deciding to stay married, the couple shared an extremely powerful moment when Jason revealed that Cortney could meet Jason’s mother just before she unfortunately passed. After Cortney met Jason’s mom, who was extremely important to Jason, Jason told Cortney he loved her.

A few years down the line, the pair broke up with plans to try and date each other and work their way back into a relationship. However, the two eventually realized they were better off apart and decided to divorce in 2019 officially.

Where are Jason and Cortney now?

Jason and Cortney both have moved on from the MAFS franchise and found new relationships after their divorce. Despite going their separate ways, Cortney and Jason’s lives still appear to be on a similar trajectory.

10 months after their divorce, Jason entered a relationship with British actress, Roxanne Pallett. After six months of dating, the two married in a small secret wedding that Roxanne described as a “fairytale.”

It was recently announced that Jason and his wife are expecting their first child, and they couldn’t be more excited, according to Roxanne.

Earlier in 2020, Cortney got engaged to her boyfriend, Sherm. Later in October of 2020, Cortney and Sherm became husband and wife, and Cortney shared beautiful photos from their blissful wedding day.

She and Sherm will also be expanding their family, as Cortney is currently pregnant with their first child. Cortney has been documenting her pregnancy on social media and thankfully feeling mentally strong throughout the process.

Neither Cortney nor Jason have publicly revealed whether they will have a boy or a girl, but both appear incredibly happy with their new significant others and ever-growing families.

Married at First Sight returns Wednesday, July 21 at 8/7c on Lifetime.