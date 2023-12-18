The Voice Season 24 is getting ready to crown a new winner!

Yes, it’s the time of year again when the competition gets down to the best of the best on the hit NBC show.

Last week, the final contestants were dwindled down from nine to five, leaving one coach without anyone left in the competition.

Gwen Stefani didn’t make the finale this time around.

However, John Legend, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire all have singers ready to take the stage.

Let’s take a look at when The Voice Season 24 hits NBC airwaves.

When is The Voice finale 2023, and how to watch it?

In true The Voice fashion, the finale will take place in a big two-part event airing on back-to-back nights.

The Voice finale event kicks off on Monday, December 18, at 8/7c on NBC. On Tuesday, December 19, at 9/8c, the competition series continues, with a winner crowned at the night’s end.

For those who may miss the live event, The Voice finale episodes will drop on Peacock on Tuesday, December 19, and Wednesday, December 20, early in the morning. The show can also be watched on the NBC app or NBC.com, but a cable provider is needed to access each of those.

What can The Voice fans expect from the Season 24 finale?

Huntley (Team Niall), Jacquie Roar (Team Reba), Lila Forde (Team Legend), Mara Justine Team Niall), and Ruby Leigh (Team Reba) are the final five contestants. They will each take the stage to fight for the $100,000 grand prize and a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

Reba, John, Niali, and Gwen will also come together for a holiday performance of Let It Snow. All four coaches are also expected to perform surprise duets with the finale contests and previous singers on the show.

Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood is back tonight to perform his new single, The Finger, from his debut country album.

The Top 12 contestants also band together for a special performance on the finale night, and they aren’t the only ones.

Guest performances by Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, AJR, Jelly Roll, Tyla, and Dan + Shay will happen on Tuesday night leading up to naming the winner.

Speaking of the winner, The Voice fans can help crown the Season 24 winner by voting, which takes place on the official The Voice app or NBC.com.

Be sure to tune in for the highly anticipated two-night The Voice Season 24 final event and see which coach and singer wins it all.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.