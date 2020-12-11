When is Danielle Dodd due? MAFS star shares her new due date for Baby Dodd as she prepares for baby boy

Married at First Sight success story Danielle and Bobby Dodd are getting ready for a big month. The couple first met on the season based in Dallas and had an instant connection from day one.

After having their first daughter Olivia last year, the couple is welcoming their first son to the family. The new baby will be 22 months apart from his older sister.

Named after his father, he will be the fourth in the Dodd line to carry the name Robert.

His big sister is ready for his arrival

Danielle has shared her pregnancy journey with fans on the MAFS spin-off Couples Cam.

While initially, she was going to keep the sex of their baby a secret from Bobby, she couldn’t keep the news of their new son to herself.

Danielle shared that Bobby’s mother has been a huge help to her in the weeks before Baby Dodd’s birth. Her first pregnancy wasn’t easy and although this one started better, it’s put her on bed rest.

With her previous pregnancy, she was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome which causes a low platelet count and elevated liver enzymes. With the upcoming delivery, the same dangers apply. There’s a high risk of seizure and it also increases the chance of Danielle having a stroke.

However, her mother-in-law has been a call away when the new parents needed some backup.

Bobby’s mom has not only helped her with Olivia but has all the laundry done and the home spotless. That definitely gives Danielle a lot less to worry about while she prepares for the birth of Bobby Jr.

When is Danielle due?

Although it was initially reported that Danielle was due in early January, baby Dodd will probably be making his appearance sooner than expected.

Danielle confirmed in her comments that her new son might just be a late Christmas present.

Instead of January, her due date is now December 26th.

A new season of Married at First Sight is set to begin in January and we’re hoping that means more Couples Cam episodes featuring the new MAFS baby!

When do you think Bobby and Danielle’s son will arrive?

Married at First Sight Season 12 premieres Wednesday, January 13, at 8/7c on Lifetime.