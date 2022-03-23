There’s a new spin-off in the Below Deck family, but it’s not on Bravo. Pic credit: Peacock

When is Below Deck Down Under on? That’s the question Below Deck fans are asking as the latest spin-off hits airwaves and is getting a lot of attention.

Less than a year after it was revealed Below Deck was getting a new spin-off based in Australia, the show has finally premiered. Like Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under has a familiar face helping launch the new show.

Quite a few things make Below Deck Down Under different from the rest of the Below Deck franchise. The most important thing is how and where Below Deck fans can watch it.

When is Below Deck Down Under on?

Bravo has been the home of the Below Deck franchise from day one. The network has put a lot of faith in the franchise with three different installments in the franchise. Plus, a fourth one, Below Deck Adventure coming this year.

So, the fact Below Deck Down Under isn’t on Bravo was a bit of a shock. Below Deck Down Under is a Peacock original and only airs on the streaming service.

The new show premiered on Thursday, March 17, with the first three episodes dropping at once. New episodes will drop weekly for the remainder of the season, at least 16 episodes.

Below Deck Down Under isn’t the first Bravo show to have a spin-off become a Peacock exclusive. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and the reboot of The Real Housewives of Miami both dropped on the streaming service last year.

What else makes Below Deck Down Under different from other Below Deck shows?

The first three episodes make it clear, Below Deck Down Under brings a new vibe to the yachting franchise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

First is the location, which allows charter guests to do never before seen excursions like snorkeling along the Great Barrier Reef in Whitsunday Islands. Sharks and other wildlife in Australia also add a new element to the hit yachting show.

Besides the location, Captain Jason Chambers has become another reason Below Deck Down Under stands apart from the rest of the series. The hunky captain has had fans drooling from the day news broke that he was the newest captain to join the Below Deck family.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Aesha Scott helped launch the new show in the chief stew role. Aesha has gushed over Captain Jason, too, even sharing what makes working with him different from working with Captain Sandy Yawn.

For Below Deck fans looking to find Below Deck Down Under on Bravo, that’s not happening, at least right now. The new spin-off airs only on Peacock, making it the first show in the Below Deck family to air exclusively on the streaming service.

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.