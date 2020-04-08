When does The Challenge air on MTV? Season 35 Episode 2 preview clip arrives

The latest installment of MTV’s The Challenge has arrived bringing Total Madness for the cast of competitors including longtime favorites, recent additions, and new rookies.

It’s now The Challenge Season 35, believe it or not, and the show creators keep finding new ways to push the competitors to their limits.

Many viewers are looking for some form of entertainment right now and probably wondering when The Challenge airs on MTV. Here are the latest details along with a look at what’s ahead for the competitors on the new episode.

The Challenge Season 35 Episode 2 preview

On the premiere episode of The Challenge: Total Madness, viewers got familiar with all of the cast members, and then the show got down to business. After the first official challenge produced a winning team, losing team, and Tribunal, there were also two nominees for elimination.

Former Survivor competitor Jay Starrett won at Purgatory, eliminating So You Think You Can Dance star Asaf Goren. Jay also picked up a red skull icon on his helmet, signifying he has won an elimination.

Host TJ Lavin informed everyone that to qualify for the final, you’ll need to have won an elimination. Jay is the only one to do that so far, but more episodes are on the way.

MTV shared a preview clip of The Challenge Season 35 Episode 2 on Instagram. The new episode is called Sweet Dreams are Made of Dee, seemingly referring to Dee Nguyen.

However, in the exclusive clip, TJ introduces the competitors to their next challenge called Airdrop Extraction.

It looks to be a fun competition involving players getting put into random teams of three and ultimately having to drop bombs on targets down below.

Of course, it’s also going to bring about more winners and losers, a new Tribunal, and a pair of players going into Purgatory. Viewers will be interested to see who’s next to get eliminated.

By the way, there are already The Challenge spoilers for show winners giving a look at who gets the money on Season 35.

When will The Challenge air on MTV?

The premiere episode MTV’s The Challenge Season 35 aired on Wednesday, April 1. New episodes will follow a similar schedule unless there’s a programming change.

So that means Episode 2 will officially air on Wednesday, April 8. The typical air time is 8 p.m. Eastern Time or 6 p.m. Pacific Time for viewers on the West Coast.

While episodes are on MTV for television, they are also available live streaming on the MTV website or compatible apps for many devices. You’ll need to be a cable or satellite subscriber to access those.

In addition, MTV puts re-runs on their channel. They also put each of the episodes on their website or apps on-demand for watching at least a day later, so don’t worry if you miss it when it originally airs.

The Challenge Total Madness airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.