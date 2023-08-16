When does Season 10 of The Masked Singer start?

Amid the ongoing writer and actor strikes, The Masked Singer will still be making its return to television this fall with Season 10.

You read that right, The Masked Singer is coming back for Season 10, and this season promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The premiere date is set for September 27 at 8/7c on Fox, following the NFL Double Header. That’s right — The Masked Singer is going to be airing on Wednesdays.

This season promises several celebrity guests that will knock you off your feet and make sure that this is a season for the books.

“In honor of its milestone 10th season, “The Masked Singer” celebrates with the biggest and boldest costumes in the show’s history — with the buzziest and brightest celebrities underneath,” reads Fox’s logline.

Keep reading to find out more about Season 10 of The Masked Singer, including who is returning and a look at the celebrities performing this year.

The Masked Singer Season 10 costumes

We know so far that there will be 16 celebrity singers this season and an all-new format with three groups and special Battle Royale semi-final episodes.

This year, the costumes are also getting bigger, better, and more creative than before, with sneak peeks giving us a glimpse of what to expect.

Fox recently debuted two of the upcoming costumes: the Donut and the Hawk.

The Donut is on point, given the entire costume is made of donuts. Even the legs and arms are donuts, and the look was topped off with a chef’s hat and a bite out of the middle donut.

The Hawk was an impressive look as well, as it has a giant hawk with golden wings behind him. The Hawk looks to be suited up and ready to fly off the stage at any second, and the look was even completed with talons on the hands and feet.

Who will be on The Masked Singer Season 10?

Nick Cannon is returning as the host for The Masked Singer, while celebrity panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke are returning to review each performance and guess the masked celebrities.

Aside from our host and panelists, we already know a handful of celebrities that will be on The Masked Singer this season as well.

Celebrity alumni are set to return, including duets Michelle Williams and Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone and Bow Wow, and Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito.

Along with the return of celebrity alumni, there will be some all-new themed episodes for our new guests.

Fox teased a Trolls Night, Harry Potter Night, NFL Night, One Hit Wonders, Disco, 2000s Night, I Wanna Rock, Soundtrack of My Life, and more.

They’re even going to celebrate Elton John with a special themed night, but we’ll have to wait and see how that one looks.

The Masked Singer Season 10 premieres Wednesday, September 27, at 8/7c on Fox.