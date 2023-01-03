Captain Lee won’t miss out on all of Below Deck Season 10. Pic credit: Bravo

When does Captain Lee return to Below Deck Season 10? That’s the question on fans’ minds as the current season of the OG show proceeds with Captain Sandy Yawn at the helm due to Captain Lee Rosbach having to leave the show early.

Captain Lee made the tough decision to exit the St. David yacht after his back surgery recovery didn’t progress as he had hoped.

It wasn’t a complete surprise to Below Deck viewers as the rumor mill had been buzzing since last winter that the stud of the sea had to leave the season early due to a medical issue.

Below Deck fans have strong feelings about Captain Sandy taking over for Captain Lee only six episodes into Season 10.

There’s still plenty of Season 10 to play out, but it won’t all be without Captain Lee.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The good news is that after his exit hit Bravo airwaves, Captain Lee revealed that he would be back on-screen for Season 10 at some point.

When will Captain Lee Rosbach return to Below Deck Season 10?

Captain Lee opened up to People magazine after he left Below Deck to reassure fans that he would be back to finish what he started.

“I made a promise to the crew before I left that I would be back before they were done, before the season was over, and I would walk on board by myself unassisted. I’m happy to say that I was able to fulfill the promise.” he expressed to the magazine.

The captain admitted it made him very proud to be able to fulfill that promise. However, Captain Lee did not indicate how long he would be gone.

What we do know is that most Below Deck seasons are 16-18 episodes, and Season 10 should be no exception. It’s likely Captain Lee will be back for at least a couple of episodes. He wouldn’t make a statement about his return if it was for a brief moment.

In the meantime, fans should remember that Captain Lee almost always tweets live during the show, so perhaps he will spill a little tea during those times.

Below Deck Season 10 is riddled with drama

While Below Deck without Captain Lee isn’t the best news for fans, at least the crew has been entertaining so far.

The drama has come out in full force thanks to Camille Lamb, who appears to be angering several of her colleagues, including Alissa Humber, chief stew Fraser Olender, and bosun Ross McHarg. Captain Sandy even endures Camille’s attitude, and it just might be the end of the deck/stew.

Ross has also brought some chaos thanks to his womanizing ways. The bosun spends his personal time bouncing between Alissa and deckhand Katie Glaser for make-out sessions.

Then there’s Captain Sandy, who will bring her own management style, which differs a lot from Captain Lee and has already made deckhand Tony Duarte.

Captain Lee Rosbach won’t be gone for all of Below Deck Season 10, so that’s something for fans to look forward to as the show plays out on-screen.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.