What happened with Dorinda and John? Is RHONY star still dating the Sultan of Stains?

We’ve gotten used to Dorinda Medley and her longtime boyfriend, John Medhessian, and their unique relationship over the years.

However, Dorinda might be on the hunt for a new dry cleaner as we hear the couple has taken a break from each other.

We recently saw them looking quite content on the Season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of New York, as Dorinda moved into her new apartment.

Are John and Dorinda still together?

However, things seem to have changed during or after filming as Page Six reported late last year that the two are no longer together.

“It’s complicated. They’ve been together seven years and just hit a rough patch. They’re working through some things,” a source told Page Six.

“They’re starting to live separate lives… He’ll attend the opening of an envelope, and she goes out for work, but she’s really low-key. He’s all about being the guy on the town since she’s been on the show,” the source added.

The 56-year-old and the self-proclaimed ‘Sultan of Stains’ have been together for almost seven years– following the death of Medley’s second husband.

Dorinda and John have a very non-traditional relationship. Despite being together for so long, they have no desire to live together and no desire to get married, or at least, that’s the case for Dorinda.

“Past a certain age, people should not be allowed to be married. It’s for the young. They have tolerance, they have dreams, they want babies,” Dorinda said. “You get to my age, and it’s the opposite. I don’t even want a plant in my house.”

Medhessian was reportedly hurt by these comments

Dorinda later clarified her statements in another interview.

“I probably am more married to John in a lot of ways than most people… I consider it a healthy relationship. It’s a unique relationship – it doesn’t follow all the guidelines of a typical relationship– but it works for us, and we’re happy. At 54, I personally don’t feel like [marriage] is something I need to do.”

Nonetheless, she reiterated her feelings regarding marriage saying,

“Listen, I’ve been married, divorced, married, widowed, okay? I’ve sort of seen it, done it. I just think at this point in my life, it’s more about having someone you trust and love and a wonderful companion. I don’t know if it’s necessary — without children and without all of those sort of old-world ideas of marriage — to have to formalize it in that way.”

It is not clear if their different ideologies about marriage is what caused the split between Dorinda and the self-proclaimed Sultan of Stains.

For now, you can still see John and Dorinda on the new season of The Real Housewives of New York, airing Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.