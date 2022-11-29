Heather made waves during her time on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

What happened to Heather Chase from Below Deck Season 9? That’s a question some Below Deck fans are asking as the new season kicks off with a different yet familiar face in the chief stew role.

Heather was a one-and-done with Below Deck after appearing on Season 9 of the hit yachting show.

Below Deck fans know it was a challenging season for Heather, who said a racial slur in front of deckhand Rayna Lindsey.

The controversy plagued Heather, Below Deck, and Bravo.

Although some fans believed Heather would return for another season as chief stew because of her close friendship with Captain Lee Rosbach, that was not the case.

Instead, Heather’s second stew Fraser Olender has taken over the role for Season 10 of the OG show.

What happened to Heather Chase from Below Deck?

With Heather not being back on Below Deck, there begs the question of what has the chief stew been up to since her reality television stint.

Heather keeps busy working on yachting. The blonde beauty still loves her job, especially when she gets to work with her best pal, Kaylee Milligan.

Kaylee briefly appeared on Below Deck Season 9 as she was called in to replace Jessica Albert.

The two pals often post on social media together, especially TikTok, where they poke fun at their job. They also love to show off their fashionista styles, like when they went to Las Vegas together this fall to celebrate some birthdays.

Although she was single during her Below Deck stint, that’s no longer the case. Heather has a new man in her life who frequently appears alongside her on social media.

Most recently, the happy couple dressed up for Halloween together, with Heather sharing a TikTok video of their outfits and them getting a few smooches in, too.

Heather Chase hangs with Below Deck family

There’s no question that the Below Deck family is a small one, which is why it’s never a surprise when cast members from the various franchises hang out together.

The other day, Heather used Instagram Stories to reveal that she was working on a yacht near Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 chef Dave White.

This summer, Heather spent time with Below Deck Med alum Mzi “Zee” Dempers, as well as Below Deck Down Under stars Jamie Sayed and Culver Bradbury.

Before she joined Below Deck, Heather Chase was already close friends with Below Deck Med alums Alex Radcliffe and Anastasia Surmava. They are still very close, with Heather commenting on their social media posts often.

What do you think of Heather not being on Below Deck?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.