Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alli Dore helped revamp the Below Deck spin-off when she joined the show for Season 2.

Alli made a splash on Below Deck Sailing Yacht thanks to her close friendship with Daisy Kelliher and Dani Soares.

The stew was also involved in a boatmance triangle as she and Gary King had eyes for each other, but Gary also hooked up with Sydney Zaruba.

Alli was a one-and-done with the hit sailing show as she traded in yacht life for family life.

However, Alli did briefly do a podcast and Instagram series with Dani and Daisy, but both eventually ended due to the ladies’ busy schedules.

It’s been nearly three years since Alli was on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Let’s take a look at what she’s been doing since her time on reality TV.

What happened to Alli Dore from Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

During the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion, Alli announced she was pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Benny Thompson. In August 2021, Alli welcomed her son River several weeks early.

Alli later revealed that she had a health crisis after she gave birth to River that included developing an autoimmune disease that impacted her metabolism. These days, River keeps Alli on her toes as he enters his toddler phase.

The proud mama often features River on Instagram, with her most recent post calling her big guy her bestie.

Aside from being the best mom, Alli also continues her work to fight for animals and a world that’s a little bit kinder. Alli has also been building her brand with paid partnerships and work as a model.

In a recent IG post, Alli looked stunning as she headed to the Virgin Voyage party.

It’s unclear what Alli’s relationship status is, although it does appear she is no longer with her boyfriend, Benny. They don’t follow each other on social media, and Alli has deleted all pictures of him except for a couple from when River was born.

Alli keeps her personal life private, which should surprise no one after the way hers played out on reality TV.

Will Alli Dore return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The odds of Alli returning to Below Deck Sailing Yacht are slim as she focuses on her son. Alli could appear on Below Deck Down Under as a stew as it films in Australia.

However, like Hannah Ferrier, Alli doesn’t want to do a full season. Instead, Alli would fill in if needed so she wouldn’t be away from her son for too long.

Unlike her pal Daisy Kelliher, Alli Dore no longer appears on reality TV. The two have also paused their podcast as Daisy’s life has become quite busy after three seasons on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Alli has River to keep her busy.

Would you want to see Alli back on the Below Deck franchise?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.