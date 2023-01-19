What does Big Ed Brown do for a living?

Big Ed Brown is a well-known reality TV star, having been on several seasons and spinoffs of 90 Day Fiance, but what does he do outside of reality fame?

The 57-year-old San Diego resident does use his stardom to generate one particular income stream but also wears other hats.

During Season 7 of Happily Ever After?, which will air the fourth and final part of the Tell All this week, Ed talked about two different jobs he’s had.

The first job he talked about was being a photographer. When he and his fiancee Liz Woods had a disastrous photoshoot with Liz’s friend, Ed boasted his photography experience during his private interview. He said he had done photography for 18 years and saw success with it, even having six photo covers to his name.

It’s unclear, however, if Ed continues to do photography professionally or if it has become more of a hobby for him.

During Season 7, when Ed and Liz went to look at homes for sale, Ed talked about his past work in interior design, but it is also unclear if he still does that for a living.

Big Ed Brown promotes his Cameo

Ed has a large Instagram following of 507k people, and he pushes one promotion in particular to them, and that’s Cameo.

On Cameo, fans pay for messages, videos, or paid chats with celebrities.

On the platform, Ed charges $59 for a personalized video and $4 per message. Ed often dresses up in costume for his Cameo videos which tend to take from his living room setting with his dogs in view.

Ed charges $699 for a business video and $350 for a live video.

Cameo also has a reviewing system where Ed has 4.95 stars out of 2927 Cameos.

Big Ed’s two dogs are very important in his life

When 90 Day Fiance viewers first met Ed on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days in 2020, he had a beloved dog named Teddy that got a lot of screen time.

Teddy was also featured on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life when Ed was a cast member. In August 2021, the sad news of Teddy’s passing was a very emotional time for Ed. Teddy’s passing on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life is what actually brought him and Liz back together after they had broken up.

Now, Ed has two new dogs in his life, Leon and Lea, whom he shares with Liz. They, too, have been featured on the show, most recently on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.