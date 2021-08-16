Big Ed tearfully reveals that his beloved dog Teddy has crossed the rainbow bridge

Big Ed mourns the loss of his dog Teddy. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Big Ed is going through a rough time right now as he mourns the loss of his dog Teddy. Viewers met the adorable pup during Big Ed’s first stint on the show as he was featured in several scenes with the Las Vegas photographer.

Sadly, we won’t be seeing any more of Teddy on TV and Big Ed opened up about the emotional passing of his pet a few hours ago.

Big Ed reveals his dog Teddy has died

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star bid farewell to Teddy and shared the sad news on his Instagram page. Big Ed also opened up about the devastating moment that marked the end of Teddy’s life.

“Yesterday morning at about 8:15 Teddy passed away,” revealed the reality TV personality. “I was with him all night long. He had went up to LA with me for my first performance at a comedy club and he was in the back of the club cheering for me which was awesome.”

Big Ed continued, “But when we got back to my hotel room he wouldn’t eat. He’s had some problems with arthritis, so he was on some medication but he wouldn’t even take his medication. But he was panting heavily and I knew that something must’ve been wrong but we went to bed and an hour later he had passed away.”

Big Ed shares tearful tribute to Teddy

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star also talked about the moment following Teddy’s death and he went on to share a sweet tribute to his beloved pet.

“I’m not sure how a six-and-a-half-pound furry thing could have such an impact on somebody’s life. He went everywhere with me,” noted Big Ed. “He was on TV, he was on my last show we were just filming…he will be missed every day.”

The 55-year-old then thanked friends, fans, and well-wishers for the support he’s been getting amid the news of Teddy’s passing.

“I wanna thank you guys for all the love and the support,” said Big Ed. “People have been sending flowers and messages and…it makes me feel good knowing that he was so loved and had an impact on people’s lives.”

He continued, “I totally lost it when my therapist told me that there’s a poem about a rainbow and it goes something like ‘I will see you at the end of the rainbow. I’ll see you someday,’ So Teddy till we meet again, I love you so much. Thank you for everything that you’ve given me in my life.”

Let us send some love and support to Big Ed as he continues to mourn the passing of his beloved Teddy.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.