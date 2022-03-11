What about Jordyn Woods? Khloe Kardashian called out for comments about blaming women when men cheat

Jordyn fell out with the Kardashian family after she kissed Tristan at a party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Khloe Kardashian has been called out for comments about blaming women when men cheat.

The remarks have people asking, what about Jordyn Woods? After all, Khloe blamed Jordyn for Tristian Thompson cheating on her again.

In 2019, Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn was shunned by the Kardashian and Jenner clan after Jordyn kissed Tristian at a party. Although it was not the first time Tristian cheated on Khloe, Jordyn took the brunt of the blame because of her close friendship with Kylie and the family.

Now, three years after the scandal broke, Khloe has defended women in cheating scandals, causing her to come under fire for how she treated Jordyn.

What did Khloe Kardashian say about blaming women when men cheat?

Khloe opened up about being involved in cheating scandals during a recent interview with Variety. It’s no secret that Tristan cheated on Khloe several times. Tristan’s cheating recently produced his third child, son Theo with Maralee Nichols.

As part of Variety’s cover story on the famous family for their new Hulu show The Kardashians, Khloe admitted Tristian’s latest cheating scandal would be addressed on the show. Khloe also got real about blaming women when men cheat.

“If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me. I’ve never quite understood that,” Khloe spilled in the article.

The Good American founder was referring to the blame she has endured during Tristain’s many cheating scandals.

What about Jordyn Woods?

Twitter was buzzing with Khloe’s comments and wasted no time reminding the reality TV star she blamed Jordyn.

One user retweeted @PopCrave, sharing Khloe’s remarks and writing, “But she’s the same one who was saying ‘You are the reason my family broke up’ to Jordyn Woods. So what’s the truth?”

But she's the same one who was saying "You are the reason my family broke up" to Jordyn Woods. So what's the truth? https://t.co/IfyDXYQuuJ pic.twitter.com/aBKLchQWYf — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) March 11, 2022

Another user reminded Khloe of what she said on Twitter, telling Jordyn she was the one who broke up Khloe’s family.

Pic credit: @ASHASAIDWHATTT/Twitter

A video of Khloe dissing Jordyn on Keeping Up With The Kardashians also emerged as a reminder that Khloe basically threatened Jordyn.

“I’ve never quite understood that” like she ain’t threaten Jordyn 😭😭😭 the jokes be writing themselves pic.twitter.com/RWxAuIH14U — kai (@nickiimprint) March 11, 2022

Social media has not been Team Khloe after her comments to Variety. A Twitter user not only called out Khloe for her treatment of Jordyn but all the women Tristian cheated on her with.

but that’s exactly what she did to all the women that tristen slept with when he was with her…also all the stuff she said about jordyn ??? pic.twitter.com/JcssxU1oIq — b (fan account) (@sheeshgwws) March 11, 2022

Khloe Kardashian opened up about sharing the latest drama with Tristian Thompson on The Kardashians. The remarks didn’t sit well with social media users. Khloe blamed Jordyn for cheating with Tristian and took him back again.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.