Wendy Osefo doubles down on calling Ashley Darby a ‘snake’, Ashley responds saying ‘what the hell do I care?’

We all know by now that Dr. Wendy Osefo is not one to hold her tongue.

During last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the newbie shared her true feelings about Ashley Darby — referring to her as a “snake.”

That was Wendy’s response to the revelation that Ashley wrote a statement on behalf of Monique Samuels for her countersuit against Candiace Dillard.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Ashley already shared the news with Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant, the confession came as a shock to Wendy Osefo and Candiace Dillard.

As the women shared how they felt about Ashley’s decision, Wendy made a bold statement, calling her castmate a snake because of her actions.

And, in case you think the new RHOP cast member is regretting the comment, you would be wrong.

Wendy Osefo explains why Ashely is a snake

During an appearance on The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Wendy explained exactly why she referred to the former restauranteur as a snake.

Osefo believes Ashley could have found another way to tell Candiace about the statement for Monique.

She noted, “If you were so genuine about appreciating where your relationship is with Candiace, and you guys have grown, then you could have extended her a courtesy of a phone call.”

Wendy continued, “You could simply say ‘hey she contacted me for this, I just don’t want her to go to jail, and I’m thinking about doing it.”

The new Bravo alum also referred to the incident a few weeks ago when Candiace got word about Ashley’s husband and being with a stripper. Instead of sharing it with the group, she pulled Ashley aside and told her.

However, Osefo shared that the 32-year-old did not extend the same courtesy to Dillard — an action that Candiace says hurt and shocked her.

According to Wendy, “When Ashley was presented with an opportunity to be a snake, ssssss that’s a snake; that’s what a snake does!”

Ashley responds to Wendy’s “snake” comment

Meanwhile, Ashley is responding to how she felt when her castmate called her a snake during last night’s episode.

During the RHOP After Show she admitted, “When I first heard that I’m snake, it bothered me a little bit. And then after I thought about it, I was like, ‘what the hell do I care?'”

“What do I care what Wendy says about me,” continued the RHOP alum.

“She has no idea what’s going on, she was never there, she doesn’t even really know all of who Candiace is, what do I care about this woman’s opinion of me?”

And during the chat, Ashley shared a little tidbit about snakes.

“The thing about snakes is they really only attack when they’re provoked. So yes, If I bit, it’s because someone poked and prodded at me first.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.