Wells Adams shares devastating news about Carl

Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams pens farewell letter to Carl. Pic credit: ABC

Wells Adams shared some sad news with his 1.2 million followers. His bloodhound Carl passed away.

The Bachelorette alum had created a page dedicated to his four-legged companion, @carlthebloodhound. On it, he shared some funny posts about his dog and his activities, like “Spooning his girlfriend.”

Wells penned a sad note as he described what he was going through. He wrote, “Trying to type this through tears, but it’s with a heavy heart I must tell you that @carlthebloodhound has gone to doggy heaven.”

He spoke directly to his dog in the second part of his caption, saying that Carl was good, sweet, and protective.

He added, “Boy did you give the best hugs!” He continued raving about his furry best friend and added that he hoped he thought he was a good dad.

He also said that he hoped his dog would visit him in his sleep.

He noted that Carl got him throughmanyf tough times in his life. He ended the sweet note by saying, “You’ll always be my big ole hounder. I love you.”

Sarah Hyland mourns the loss of Carl

Wells had his pup before he met his wife, Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland. However, Sarah got to know him and became very attached to the sweet creature.

The Modern Family actress shared a picture of herself sleeping on Carl.

She revealed to her 10.1 million followers that the Blood Hound was a light in their lives, protected them, and gave the best hugs. She revealed that he was her husband’s best friend. And like him, she hopes that Carl will visit her in her dreams.

She also shared a picture of Carl with her dog Boo and said that he was Boo’s first love.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams got married during the summer

Sarah and Wells tied the knot during the summer after having to push their wedding date because of the pandemic.

On an episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Wells shared with Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby that he knew Sarah was the one for him after their first date.

He admitted that he didn’t believe in love at first sight until that moment. Wells said he was sure that Sarah was his person.

The two got married in a Bachelor Nation meets Modern Family fabulous event.

The pair first got together in 2017, got engaged in the summer of 2019, and finally said their I dos on August 20, 2022.

Wells revealed that he was emotional during most of the wedding ceremony.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.