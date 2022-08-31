Wells Adams celebrates being accepted into Sarah Hyland’s ‘modern family’

Wells Adams had a dreamy wedding with wife and actress Sarah Hyland. Pic credit: @wellsadams/Instagram

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland officially became husband and wife as their two families became one.

Along with Wells being welcomed by Sarah’s biological family, he was also accepted into Sarah’s TV family.

Sarah Hyland played Haley Dunphy on the iconic comedy Modern Family on ABC.

She built strong bonds with several of her cast members during the show’s 11 seasons.

Many of the Modern Family cast were in attendance for Wells and Sarah’s gorgeous nuptials.

Wells shared a photo with the Modern Family cast at his wedding as he celebrated being a part of the television family.

Wells Adams shares wedding photo with Modern Family cast

Wells Adams took to his Instagram Stories in a post dedicated to the Modern Family cast.

In his post, Wells played the iconic Modern Family Theme Song while sharing a post from Sarah’s former castmate, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Jesse, who played Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family, didn’t just attend Sarah and Wells’ wedding; he was also the officiant.

Jesse shared posts from the wedding, including a group photo with several members of the Modern Family cast, calling the event a “mini fam reunion to celebrate @sarahyland & @wellsadams.”

The photo included Wells in his suit and Sarah looking stunning in a strapless gown while surrounded by cast members.

Some of the actors in the photo included Sarah’s TV siblings, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, and her TV mom Julie Bowen. Sarah’s TV aunt Sofia Vergara was also in the photo next to Jesse.

Wells wrote over his reshare of the post, “I finally have been accepted into this @modernfamily!”

Wells then made reference to the show’s opening theme, where all the family members hold up picture frames.

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender asked, “Do I get to be on one of those frames now or…”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson wasn’t the initial choice for wedding officiant

Wells and Sarah’s wedding has been in the headlines a lot lately as fans gush over their scenic ceremony and the Modern Family and Bachelor Nation reunions that took place during the event.

News recently broke that one of Sarah’s other Modern Family castmates was supposed to officiate the wedding before Jesse stepped in.

Ty Burrell, who played Sarah’s TV dad Phil Dunphy on Modern Family, was supposed to officiate the wedding.

However, due to a last-minute family emergency, Jesse filled in his shoes and expressed that it was an honor to take on Ty’s duties.

