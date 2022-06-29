Wells Adams brings his sister to Bachelor in Paradise’s island 

Wells Adams shares sweet bonding moments with his sister in paradise. Pic credit: @wellsadams/Instagram

Wells Adams will be returning as Bachelor in Paradise’s beloved bartender when the summer spinoff airs later this fall.

Currently, Wells has been on location filming Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

While on the gorgeous island, it appeared to be ‘take your sister to work day’ as Wells brought his sister to paradise.

Wells Adams’s sister gets firsthand view of his Bachelor in Paradise bartender gig

Wells Adams took to his Instagram Stories to share his special guest while bartending in paradise.

It appears Wells made filming a family affair as he shared photos of himself with his big sister, Marisa.

In one post, Wells reshared his sister’s photo as the two posed behind the bar in paradise.

Wells and Marisa held up drinks surrounded by lemons, limes, and colorful decor while smiling at the camera.

Marisa wrote over the photo, “Got to watch little brother in his element,” with a drink and pink heart emoji.

Wells also shared a video of him and Marisa taking in the beautiful beaches of paradise as he tagged his sister in the post.

In the video, Wells first places the camera on his smiling sister and then turns the camera to show off the calm ocean. Wells then began to sing the Bachelor in Paradise theme song in a silly voice as he changed the lyrics to be about his sister and the pizza she was eating.

Wells also shared a stunning shot of him and his sister facing away from the camera as they took in a beautiful sunset rising over the ocean in paradise.

Wells seemed very happy to have his sister with him for some bonding time in such a beautiful location.

Interestingly last season of Bachelor in Paradise, it was rumored that another person special to Wells would be on the island – his fiancee Sarah Hyland.

Reports initially believed Sarah and Wells would take over as celebrity guest hosts for one of the weeks of paradise; however, Wells ended up taking over as host solo. Other celebrity hosts from last season included comedy David Spade, boy band star Lance Bass, actor and singer Titus Burgess, and rapper Lil John.

Who will host Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?

With Chris Harrison gone, Jesse Palmer is set to take over all his hosting duties, including Bachelor in Paradise.

Fans hoped that Wells would be promoted to host after being BIP’s bartender for several years, but the role ultimately went to Jesse.

Jesse will also return to host The Bachelorette Season 19, which is fast approaching.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.