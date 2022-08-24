Wells Adams bartends at his wedding and gives major credit to Chris Harrison

Wells Adams has bartended on several seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @wellsadams/Instagram

Wells Adams had a celebratory and life-changing weekend as he married longtime love, Sarah Hyland.

Wells and Sarah’s gorgeous wedding featured many familiar faces from the acting world and Bachelor Nation.

Bachelor Nation stars at the wedding included Nick Viall, Joe Amabile, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and more.

Former host of The Bachelor franchise Chris Harrison was also one of the notable wedding guests.

Wells and Chris snapped a photo together during the event, and Wells credited Chris with being a significant influence in making the wedding happen.

At his wedding, Wells also paid tribute to his signature bartender role on Bachelor in Paradise.

Wells Adams shares wedding day photo with Chris Harrison

Wells took to his Instagram Stories to re-share posts relating to his wedding.

Wells re-shared a post from Chris Harrison’s significant other, Lauren Zima, featuring a photo of Wells and Chris.

Wells was in his tux, and Chris was in a shirt and tie, smiling with his arm around Wells for the photo.

Reacting to the post, Wells spoke on Chris Harrison’s influence, stating, “Let’s be honest, none of this would have happened if I hadn’t met you [Chris Harrison].”

Pic credit: @wellsadams/Instagram

It’s likely Wells is referring to how appearing on The Bachelorette with Chris Harrison changed the course of his life and made him a part of the ABC circle that Sarah Hyland was also a part of through the hit comedy series Modern Family.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Wells Adams gets behind the bar at his wedding

While Wells’ wedding day saw him in the groom role, he also took a moment to assume his signature bartender role.

Wells shared a photo on his Instagram Stories of himself holding a White Claw behind the bar as he teased, “I had to bartend at least for a bit…”

The groom also tagged White Claw and thanked them.

Pic credit: @wellsadams/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise is set to return this year at a later date than its usual summer release.

Wells will return as BIP’s bartender, and Jesse Palmer will take on the hosting role for the first time on Bachelor in Paradise.

Fans were hoping to see Wells promoted to host after Chris Harrison’s exit and a season of celebrity guests; however, it appears the franchise is backing Jesse as a more permanent host across all three shows.

Time will tell which Bachelor Nation stars find love on the island.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.