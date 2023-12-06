Wayne accuses Holly of abandoning their marriage in spoiler for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All Part 2

Holly Weeks will be in the hot seat during Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, and her husband Wayne Cornish is not holding anything back.

In a preview of what’s to come, Wayne accused his wife of abandoning him in South Africa after she packed her bags and returned to the U.S.

No one who watched the show should be surprised to hear this as Holly had a hard time from the moment she arrived in the country.

Initially, she had her mom, who stayed a while to help her get settled, but that didn’t do much to calm her fears of living with Wayne.

Holly had cause for concern as Wayne did not live in the safest neighborhood. His home had been broken into several times, and during one break-in, his dog was killed.

Wayne had some safety measures in place, including barbed fencing and cameras, and he had a contraption installed in his garage that would douse intruders with pepper spray.

However, that did little to calm Holly’s fears, so she was intent on moving to another neighborhood. What she didn’t know was that Wayne’s business had taken a turn for the worse, and he simply could not afford to leave his home.

The couple had a slew of other issues to deal with, and we’ll find out where things stand at the Tell All.

Wayne accuses Holly of abandoning their marriage in Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All

Shaun Robinson briefly touched on Wayne and Holly’s marriage during Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, but we’ll see a lot more of the couple in Part 2.

In a preview for what’s to come, things were tense between Wayne, and Holly–who left her husband in South Africa and is now back in the U.S.

Wayne joined the show via video, while Holly was there in person, and at one point, she confessed “We haven’t spoken in two, three weeks.”

“I mean I don’t feel that there’s the connection there used to be,” confessed Wayne as Holly listened while in tears.

“It’s been like five months that you haven’t come home, and it’s like I’m living without my wife you know,” he continued.

That’s when Shaun asked Wayne if he believed that Holly abandoned their marriage.

“Yes, I do,” he responded.

Daniele Gates faces off with her ex Yohan Geronimo

Yohan Geronimo and Daniele Gates will also face off at the reunion, and the clip showed a tense moment between the exes.

“When I came home from New York I walked into a very unfortunate situation in my apartment,” revealed Daniele.

“You’ve been bringing women there the whole time!” she accused Yohan, adding, “That was your w**re hotel.”

Yohan didn’t deny the allegations but retorted with a few choice words for his estranged wife.

He then told her, “You can go to hell!”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All airs on Monday, December 11, at 8/7c on TLC.