Did Holly and Wayne split? 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple sparks rumors

Holly Weeks and Wayne Cornish are facing some marital strife this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Most recently, viewers watched as Holly expressed to Wayne that she was unhappy living in his native country, South Africa.

Holly complained about feeling lonely while Wayne worked long hours to keep them afloat financially.

Since Holly is new to South Africa, she doesn’t have many friends. She’s also unable to work and feels unsafe, especially during load shedding when she’s home alone and crime ramps up.

Although Holly was adamant that it would be simple to leave South Africa and create a new life in America, Wayne disagreed and wanted Holly to give it some more time before making a permanent decision.

Now, off-camera, Holly and Wayne have sparked rumors that perhaps their disagreement over their living situation was too much to handle, and they’ve called it quits on their marriage.

Holly Weeks confirms she’s in the U.S., but is Wayne Cornish with her?

Holly recently showed off a new hair color on Instagram, posting a full-length mirror selfie and captioning the post, “New hair color ❤️ new look, new me.”

Among the compliments she received in the comments section, Holly was met with questions about her and Wayne’s relationship status.

One of Holly’s fans asked, “Are you not in SA anymore?”

Holly replied and explained that she was currently in the U.S. to attend a funeral, which aligns with her previous Instagram activity.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Holly announced that she recently lost an immediate family member, which would explain why she was in America for a funeral.

Holly shared that she was in the U.S. but didn’t mention whether Wayne was with her or not. Pic credit: @obvious_princess/Instagram

It’s also interesting to note that in her selfie, Holly wasn’t sporting a wedding band on her ring finger.

What Holly didn’t reveal, however, was whether or not Wayne was in America with her.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way source says Wayne announced that he and Holly ‘aren’t together anymore’

In another comment thread, some of Holly’s IG followers discussed Wayne’s recent social media activity and claimed that he told his IG followers that he and Holly split.

Commenting on Holly’s short minidress, another Instagram user wrote, “Can’t wear that in South Africa.”

Holly’s IG followers claimed that Wayne told his followers he and Holly split. Pic credit: @obvious_princess/Instagram

In response, another one of Holly’s followers wrote, “Wayne said yesterday they aren’t together any more.”

Several other Instagram users questioned the claims since they couldn’t find Wayne’s account on social media — and after doing some digging of our own, we couldn’t either. It appears that Wayne has deleted his Instagram account.

According to the Instagram user who said Wayne announced he and Holly had split, Wayne made the announcement in a video, then deleted his account after uploading it.

Another comment from one of Holly’s followers stated that Wayne deleted his account after announcing their breakup. Pic credit: @obvious_princess/Instagram

Whether Holly and Wayne are still together remains to be seen, but perhaps if they have broken up, we’ll see it play out on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. It’s also possible that the couple split after filming.

In the meantime, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers will likely have to wait until the Tell All to find out the official status of Holly and Wayne’s marriage, given restrictions placed on castmates regarding sharing their personal information online.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.