Watch how Darcey Silva has changed her appearance since being on 90 Day Fiance

A video shows Darcey Silva’s physical appearance change over the time she’s been within the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Pic credit: TLC

The Darcey Silva that 90 Day Fiance viewers first saw in Season 1 of Before the 90 Days is not the same Darcey that Darcey & Stacey viewers are watching now. One video made by a 90 Day fan shows Darcey’s physical progression.

Throughout her time within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Darcey has changed her physical appearance immensely.

She has undergone many plastic surgeries and other cosmetic procedures in her quest to get “Snatched.”

Whatever work Darcey has done, her twin sister Stacey Silva has also gotten because the Silva twins intend to look the same as much as possible.

Darcey also has no shame in her plastic surgery game despite the heavy criticism she receives from the 90 Day community. On social media, Darcey often flaunts the procedures she has done and promotes the medspas and surgeons she goes to.

The way blonde and enhanced Darcey looks now is a far cry from how she looked when fans met her as a brunette who dabbled with cosmetic treatments. Now, even the main storylines on Darcey & Stacey include the Silva twins’ quest to look their best as they see it.

A video shows Darcey Silva’s physical progression within the 90 Day Fiance franchise

A 90 Day Fiance viewer created a video that showed several pictures of Darcey from the beginning of her time on the show up to the present day.

The first image of Darcey looked similar to how fans saw her in Season 1 of Before the 90 Days. The following picture showed one of Darcey’s introductory photos from Season 2.

Next came a photo from one of Darcey’s private interviews on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days, followed by a red carpet shot of Darcey after Season 3 was filmed.

The last shot in the video depicted Darcey’s total transformation by sharing one of Darcey’s filtered Instagram Story pictures. While some of her features and aspects of her appearance were due to the filter and editing, real changes in how Darcey looked were apparent.

Are Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev back together?

Darcey and her on-and-off-again boyfriend/fiance Georgi Rusev caused major speculation about their relationship status after an exchange took place on one of Darcey’s recent Instagram selfies.

Georgi played on Darcey’s caption flirtatiously, and Darcey was receptive to the comment with an emojis response.

Darcey had previously announced her split from Georgi as the Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey Tell All was airing.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.