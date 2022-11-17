Watch Charlie Puth perform on The Voice

Singer Charlie Puth made a guest appearance on NBC’s The Voice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Modern-day crooner Charlie Puth took the stage for a special guest performance on Season 22 of The Voice.

Charlie’s performance came after he stepped in and helped his friend and fellow musician Camila Cabello as her Battle Advisor.

During his set on the hit reality show, Charlie performed a medley of songs from his latest album, CHARLIE.

His song choices included Left & Right, along with That’s Hilarious.

In addition to his performance, it seems Charlie also enjoyed his time mentoring the show’s contestants and helping them take steps to make their dreams come true.

Camila stepped in as a coach for the season along with longtime coach, country star Blake Shelton, his wife, rockstar Gwen Stafani, and John Legend.

During a recent chat with E! News, Charlie opened up about his experience on The Voice, and as it turns out, he really enjoyed himself.

Charlie Puth performs on The Voice, talks special experience as Battle Advisor

While speaking to the outlet, Charlie dished on his experience filming with the popular singing show and went so far as to call it “such a special experience.”

He continued to gush that one of his greatest missions is to help other artists explore their talents and hone in on their gifts.

According to the hitmaker, being able to work with the contestants individually allowed him to watch their growth unfold before his eyes.

“My biggest goal as an artist is to help people make music and I loved having this one-on-one time with the contestants and watching them find their own sounds,” he shared.

Charlie may be an experienced musician who has performed live countless times, but that didn’t make his performance on The Voice any less thrilling.

“I’m excited to perform two of my singles from my new album CHARLIE and put myself in their shoes,” he continued.

Charlie has built an impressive musical resume

Though Charlie Puth’s latest album was just released on October 7, he’s not new to the music scene.

Charlie first began releasing music all the way back in 2015, before his first album, Nine Track Mind, came out.

He’s since gone on to be nominated for a Grammy, and fans have enjoyed several of his chart-topping hits, including Attention, Marvin Gaye, a duet with Meghan Trainor, and his tear-jerking See You Again duet with Wiz Khalifa, which was included on the soundtrack for Furious 7.