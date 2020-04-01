Watch Andy Cohen reunite with son Ben after COVID-19 recovery

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen is recovering after being diagnosed with coronavirus. He revealed the diagnosis to fans about two weeks ago.

Luckily, he is doing well and is back to hosting his talk show from home. Even better news, he was able to reunite with his young son Ben. Their reunion is genuinely heartwarming.

Andy has asthma and said that coronavirus was a lingering illness. He described many of the symptoms as different than his regular asthmatic shortness of breath.

He said he had a low fever, aches, a dry cough, and no sense of smell or taste for several weeks.

While he was sick, he took time off from work and had to self-isolate away from his son and others. He said he slept a lot because he felt exhausted.

He also took Tylenol and drank lots of vitamin C.

Andy Cohen reunited with his son after recovering from coronavirus

Andy said while he was sick, he mostly thought about being with his son again. He also watched him on a nanny cam. As soon as he got the okay from his doctor, he started playing with young Ben.

Andy said that Ben touched him a lot and looked delighted to be playing with his dad again. Even though he is doing better, he is still trying to distance himself from his son to avoid spreading the virus.

Andy shared a sweet photo of the reunion and captioned it:

“I’ve hosted reunions for years, but yesterday’s was the best one yet. ♥️”

Fans and friends shared their support in the comments section.

He will continue to film Watch What Happens Live from home

Andy is filming Watch What Happens Live from his home. His recent guests have been Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna, Jerry O’Connell, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Jax Taylor.

Tonight’s episode will feature John Mayer, and Thursday’s episode will feature Kyle Richard, Ramona Singer, and Melissa and Joe Gorga.

It is exciting to see Andy back in action and get a glimpse of his home!

It is so great to hear that Andy has fully recovered from coronavirus and was able to reunite with his son Ben! They are so sweet together.

Watch What Happens Live airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET on Sunday nights on Bravo.