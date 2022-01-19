Was Heather Gay disappointed that Lisa Barlow and Jen Shah made up? RHOSLC viewers weigh in

Heather Gay was questioned by RHOSLC fans for seeming disappointed that Jen Shah and Lisa Barlow made up. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers have been subject to an insane amount of drama this season, especially when it comes to the feuds between the women. Many fans were drawn to the fight and to the make-up session between Jen Shah and Lisa Barlow. Heather’s unamused reaction to the ceasefire also caught viewers’ attention.

A popular opinion exists among RHOSLC critics that Heather loves stirring the pot and is territorial over her friendship with Jen, so a meme was created to highlight Heather’s perceived attitude towards Lisa and Jen’s truce.

Critics questioned if Heather was disappointed by the two women coming to terms with their issues and related it back to Heather’s past behavior.

RHOSLC viewers called out Heather Gay’s reaction to the Jen Shah and Lisa Barlow friendship resolve

A meme was made by a Bravo fan page that depicted a split image of Lisa on top of Jen when they were making amends. This photo was next to an image of Heather sitting back and looking on at the drama.

The introduction for the meme read, “I could *feel* Heather’s disappointment that Lisa and Jen resolved their issues.”

They followed that up with a further potential dig at Heather in their caption using a play on words saying, “Bad Weather (tornado emoji).”

The RHOSLC meme laid into Heather Gay.

In the comments of the meme, other critics came to give their opinions on Heather’s attitude towards Jen and Lisa making up.

One person remarked, “Same takeaways from those scenes. Bad Weather trying too hard as usual.”

Another critic jabbed, “I love mess but Heather and Whitney were acting to be so affected by the drama yet they were both stirring the pot.”

Pic credit: @queensofbravo/Instagram

RHOSLC fans better stay buckled up

The trailer for the next episode of RHOSLC depicts even more drama and confrontation between the women as they celebrate Mother’s Day together in Zion National Park.

Things spiraled relentlessly during the latest episode and viewers will need to prepare themselves as the same old feuds and resentments get brought up in an effort to flush out the negativity.

Will Season 2 of RHOSLC end on a positive note for any of the mangled relationships between the women? What are your opinions?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.