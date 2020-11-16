Were Dale Moss and Clare Crawley doing something naughty in front of the cameras on The Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette wrapped up for Clare Crawley’s season, as she decided to pick Dale Moss after just 12 days.

Chris Harrison told Dale that he would need to propose to Clare that night if he wanted to continue their relationship.

The two hadn’t had much time together on the show, but Dale got the most time out of all the guys.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

In fact, the guys were often looking for Clare around the resort because she and Dale would hide.

One of the guys walked into a room during one episode, where Dale was hovering over Clare.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley may have been doing something naughty while filming

Fans focused on Clare as Dale walked away, giving up time with Clare for the other guys. But in this particular scene, Dale walks away from the situation in a rather awkward way.

In a video shared by @bachelornationwindmill, fans point out that Dale is walking sideways, facing the wall as if he’s trying to hide something.

Read More Hannah Brown has dance party with bestie Heather Martin and new Bachelor Matt James weighs in

Fans guess that perhaps Dale and Clare were doing something naughty, causing Dale to hide his excitement from the cameras.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bachelor nation (@bachelorettewindmill)

They are both laughing it off, making it awkward for everyone who was not involved in the conversation.

So, was Dale and Clare doing something naughty in front of the cameras?

Dale and Clare were never asked about this situation, but it is possible that they were sneaking in some heavy petting while filming because their connection was so strong.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley got engaged after 12 days

As we’ve previously reported, Dale chose to get down on one knee and propose to Clare after just 12 days.

After they got engaged, Dale shared the sweetest message for Clare, sharing that he would always stand by her.

Fans are questioning whether this relationship will last, as fans believe that Clare is more obsessed with Dale than he is with her.

It only took a few days before Dale was facing cheating rumors regarding Clare.

People claimed that Dale was seeing other women before The Bachelorette and other women spoke out about supposedly seeing Dale before the show.

He hasn’t addressed these comments. Instead, he’s choosing to focus on his relationship with Clare Crawley and their future together.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.