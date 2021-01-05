Was Britney Haynes the funniest player in Big Brother history?

Britney Haynes has become a Big Brother legend, even though she didn’t end up winning the seasons that she played on.

Since her time on Big Brother, Britney has become even more famous, with quite a few memes and GIFs starring her continuing to get passed around on social media.

Many new social media users may not even know who the woman is with the exasperated look that they keep sharing online.

During her time on the show, Britney was absolutely hilarious to watch. Her Diary Room sessions became must-watch TV for fans of the reality competition show and she still has quite a few great highlights that can be repeatedly watched.

Who is Britney Haynes from Big Brother?

Britney is a two-time player who appeared as a member of the BB12 and BB14 casts. She would later go on The Amazing Race with Janelle Pierzina as her partner.

As a member of the BB12 cast, Britney shared the screen with houseguests like Hayden Moss (Big Brother 12 winner), Enzo Palumbo, Rachel Reilly, Ragan Fox, Brendon Villegas, and Matt Hoffman.

Her closest allies on the BB12 cast were Ragan, Lane Elenburg, and Monet Stunson. She also had a very notable rivalry with Rachel and Brendon during that season.

Britney finished in fourth place but also ended up getting selected as America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Britney returns for Big Brother 14

For the summer 2021 season, the producers introduced a coach’s twist for the BB14 cast. Britney, Dan Gheesling, Mike “Boogie” Malin, and Janelle Pierzina were brought back to lead teams of new houseguests.

Shane Meaney, Willie Hantz, and Josephine “JoJo” Spatafora became the three houseguests with Britney as their coach.

Britney survived long enough to make it to the BB14 jury, but she was also part of a hilarious eviction episode where Mike Boogie was sent home. A clip of that eviction night is shared below.

Britney Haynes Diary Room moments

There were quite a few moments where Britney gave hilarious quotes or made comments in the Diary Room that had Big Brother viewers laughing out loud.

Britney’s mastery of sarcasm and her honest reactions to what was going on in the game endeared her to quite a few fans.

Below are three videos that really showcase some of the best moments that Britney had on Big Brother. Fans love putting together compilations that feature some of her funniest moments in the game.

Big Brother 23 is on the way

The next season of Big Brother is currently casting for summer 2021. While we likely won’t get to see Britney Haynes playing the game again, fans who want to prove they have what it takes can still apply to be on the show.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.