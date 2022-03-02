VPR: Scheana Shay shares sweet update on daughter Summer Moon with throwback comparison pics

Scheana Shay shared an adorable update on daughter Summer Moon “40 weeks” after her birth. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay’s daughter Summer Moon is fast approaching her first birthday, and the upcoming milestone seems to have Scheana feeling deeply sentimental.

Scheana and her fiance Brock Davies welcomed Summer Moon in April 2021 after a difficult birth that could have been fatal for Scheana. Thankfully, both her and baby Summer Moon came out of the ordeal relatively unscathed. Scheana and Brock also experienced a devastating miscarriage earlier in their relationship, so Summer Moon’s arrival as their rainbow baby was especially miraculous.

Scheana has continuously shared updates on Summer Moon with her fans and followers on her own social media accounts. She also made an Instagram account specifically for her little one, where she often posts sweet updates and milestones.

In a recent post to Instagram, Scheana shared just how far she and Summer Moon have come in the “40 weeks” since her arrival.

In the post dedicated to Summer Moon’s growth following her birth, Scheana shared a set of comparison photos. In the first shot, Scheana showed off her heavily pregnant baby bump. And in the second, she posed holding baby Summer Moon in the same bra and panty set from the first picture.

“40 weeks in… 40 weeks out!” she captioned the adorable post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) Scheana’s followers flooded her comments section with compliments for how far both Scheana and her baby girl had come since just before her birth.

And it wasn’t just fans who stopped by with a bit of love for the mother and daughter duo. Scheana’s former Vanderpump Rules co-stars Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute also stopped by the comments showing support for Scheana and Summer Moon.

Kristen Doute shared a series of heart-eye emojis, “😍😍😍,” while Brittany shared a heart-eye emoji along with a red heart, “😍❤️”

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

Scheana Shay celebrates rainbow baby Summer Moon after difficult delivery

After Scheana’s traumatic miscarriage, she admittedly struggled to enjoy her pregnancy with Summer Moon. During an episode of her Scheananigans podcast at the time, Scheana shared that until she had her healthy baby in her arms, there was always going to be a part of her that worried she would lose her baby.

Shortly following Summer Moon’s birth, Scheana revealed her birth story was anything but the smooth experience she was hoping for. During delivery, Scheana experienced a condition called HELLP Syndrome that left her and Summer Moon in a vulnerable state.

Thankfully, they both recovered and are now as healthy as can be. However, the experience left Scheana concerned about carrying another baby in the future. Although she has said she would like to have more kids with Brock and give Summer Moon siblings, Scheana admitted they are likely to consider using a surrogate for all future pregnancies.

For now, Scheana and Brock are basking in the love they have for their daughter as they prepare to celebrate her first birthday at the end of April.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.