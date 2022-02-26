Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay’s daughter Summer Moon turns 10 months old

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ daughter Summer Moon recently turned 10 months old. Pic credit: Bravo/@scheana/Instagram

Scheana Shay and her fiance Brock Davies’ daughter Summer Moon is fast-approaching her first birthday and the Vanderpump Rules couple couldn’t adore her more.

Scheana and Brock expanded their family when they welcomed Summer Moon in April 2021. Although her birth was stressful, the new parents quickly embraced their little girl and she’s been the center of their world ever since.

Although Scheana and Brock received an immense amount of criticism during the hit show’s most recent season, specifically around Brock’s non-existent relationship with his two other children, the pair has worked to continuously show baby Summer Moon all the love.

Recently, Summer Moon celebrated her 10-month milestone, and Scheana took the opportunity to gush about her daughter.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay celebrates daughter Summer Moon’s 10-month milestone

Taking to her Instagram, Scheana shared an adorable shot of herself and Summer Moon. In the snap, Scheana holds Summer Moon up while the little one smiles at the camera.

“This has been the best 10 months of my life! @summermoon 🤍,” Scheana captioned the sweet post.

Amongst the flood of fan and follower comments about the sweet post, Scheana’s former co-star Stassi Schroeder also showed the mother-daughter duo some love in the comments pointing out how adorable they looked together.

“Adorable 😍,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

Summer Moon’s Instagram account also celebrated the milestone with another post showing off just how much she’s grown.

From the same photoshoot, Scheana posted shots of Summer Moon wearing a frilly white dress with her hair tied up into high pigtails. The sweet look was topped off with matching white bows.

“I’m a big girl now 🤍 #10months,” the caption read.

Although Brock didn’t post a specific post celebrating Summer Moon’s milestone, he did post a shot of his beautiful family. Matching the photos from Scheana and Summer Moon’s post, Brock shared his love for his girls.

He kept his caption simple and wrote, “Love…”

Scheana says she knows Brock is her ‘forever’

Scheana has had her fair share of heartbreak over the years. However, despite these heartbreaks, including her previous marriage to Michael Shay, Scheana recently revealed she’s sure Brock is the one and she’s more than ready to marry him.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Scheana shared her excitement for starting their next chapter.

“I mean my first time around, I was in a different relationship — completely different. So marriage at this time around, I don’t know if this comes with the territory, like I’m not going anywhere and I don’t want to be with anybody else,” she shared. “So it kind of helps us build the family for me.”

She continued, “I’m good. He’s my forever. So I’m happy. I can’t wait to marry him.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.