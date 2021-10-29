VPR: Scheana Shay claps back at critics’ accusations that she doesn’t spend time with Summer Moon

Scheana Shay clapped back at a critic who questioned if she was “ever home” with her daughter Summer Moon. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay isn’t willing to tolerate critics who accuse her of not spending enough time with her daughter, Summer Moon.

Since giving birth to her little girl in April of this year, Scheana has been open and consistently shares updates on Summer Moon and all of her milestones.

However, it seems that some of Scheana’s followers don’t approve of her parenting, and they decided to share their thoughts recently over on social media.

Scheana Shay claps back at insinuations that she doesn’t spend enough time with her daughter

Over on her Instagram Stories, Scheana shared a comment she received from a follower who questioned just how much time Scheana spends with Summer Moon and accused the VPR star of not seeming to ever be at home with her.

Opening up her Instagram for a Q&A session, Scheana asked, “What do you [wanna] ask?”

“Are you ever home with your child?” the critic questioned.

Scheana clapped back by sharing a picture of herself cuddling Summer Moon while she slept on her chest.

“Every day and every night. I’m also allowed to still go on date nights [with] my fiance and have a social life. It’s healthy. But thanks for asking! [smiley face emoji],” she wrote.

Pic credit: @Scheana/Instagram

Fans accuse Scheana of having a ‘narcissistic attitude’

Although Scheana clearly loves baby Summer Moon and is seemingly enjoying motherhood, that hasn’t shielded her from further viewer criticism pointing out that she tends to be self-centered.

In a recent post to Reddit, a user commented that they took particular issue with Scheana’s “narcissistic attitude,” and several other users agreed.

One user, in particular, pointed out their concern that Scheana didn’t seem bothered by the fact that her fiance, Brock Davies, doesn’t currently have a relationship with his two other children from a previous relationship.

In previous episodes, viewers were shocked to learn that Brock hasn’t seen or spoken to his two other children in four years. However, Scheana was quick to come to his defense and claimed that no one understood the whole situation.

And despite the criticism, it doesn’t seem to have hampered the couple’s love for one another or their plans to wed in the near future.

In fact, Scheana and Brock have shared that they plan on tying the knot in November 2022 in Bali if all goes according to plan.

“That is where we first said I love you to each other,” Scheana gushed. “That’s just a magical place for us.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.