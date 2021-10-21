VPR: Raquel Leviss claims Katie Maloney-Schwartz may be ‘bored with her life’

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss weighs in on co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s role in Sandoval and Schwartz’s new business. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss didn’t hold back in her opinion on why co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz insists on being part of the new business venture of her husband, Tom Schwartz, and his business partner Tom Sandoval.

The new venture, that finds the BFFs opening of a new bar in Los Angeles, has been an immense point of contention so far in Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules.

Not only is this another business under their belts, but the Toms are taking this venture on all by themselves. They’ve decided not to enlist the help of Vanderpump Rules head honcho Lisa Vanderpump or her husband Ken Todd.

However, as exciting as the new bar is, it hasn’t come without its initial obstacles. And one of those obstacles happens to be the continuous butting of heads between Sandoval and Katie. The two seem to be in a consistent power struggle when it comes to making decisions about the business, and it’s left the Vanderpump Rules cast divided.

Raquel weighs in on Katie’s position in Sandoval and Schwartz’s new business

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Raquel and her fiance James Kennedy dished on many topics — including giving their opinions on Katie’s position in the new business.

“Does Sandoval need to be more accepting of Katie’s potential role in the business or should she butt out?” Andy asked.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Raquel was ready and willing to share her thoughts and asked, “Do you want my honest answer?”

When Andy clarified that that was exactly what he was looking for, Raquel dove in headfirst with her reply.

“I think that she should butt out. It’s Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s business and I feel like she’s kinda, like, bored with her life. And she wants to insert herself,” Raquel dished.

The answer shocked the audience, who gasped along with Andy Cohen, who noted, “Not the answer that I was expecting.”

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have finally settled on a bar name

Despite the ongoing drama with Katie, Sandoval and Schwartz are finally making progress with their bar.

The duo struggled to find a bar name they could agree on. And the initial name was the catalyst for conflict between Sandoval and Katie. Although he loved the name, she claimed that Schwartz didn’t like it but he just couldn’t bring himself to be honest with his friend.

But that’s all behind them now. In a recent interview, the Toms revealed that they were moving forward with the controversial name of Schwartz and Sandy’s.

“With TomTom, it’s like, Tom and Tom could essentially be any other two Toms, but Schwartz and Sandy’s? There’s only one Schwartz and one Sandy,” Sandoval pitched.

It’ll be interesting to see their new venture unfold in the current season and hopefully, Sandoval and Katie will be able to set aside their differences to give their new bar a chance at success.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.