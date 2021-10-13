VPR: Lala Kent shows off would-be wedding dress — When will she and Randall get married?

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent revealed the dress she would have worn to wed fiance Randall Emmett prior to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent gave her followers a glimpse into the wedding that would have been if she and fiance Randall Emmett had been able to follow through on their plans to tie the knot last year.

The coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into Lala and Randall’s wedding plans when the country ended up in lockdown just days after her first dress fitting. And though Lala says they aren’t in a rush to head down the aisle at this point, she took the opportunity to share her custom-made wedding dress since she and Randall will “start from scratch” when it’s safe to start planning again.

Lala Kent shows off the wedding dress she planned to wear when she weds Randall Emmett

Taking to her Instagram, Lala shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from her initial dress fitting when she believed she and Randall would tie the knot in the coming months.

The surprisingly modest, off-the-shoulder gown included long sleeves and a dramatic train.

In addition, the dress was set to include a sweet tribute to Lala’s dad, who passed away back in 2018.

“In honor of having a beautiful conversation with my stylist and dear friend @alexandrareneestyle, I wanted to share my wedding dress that I was going to wear on April 18th 2020,” she wrote. “This dress was custom designed by Alex & @pronovias. Alex surprised me with ‘Dad’ written inside of a heart, that was going to be on my veil. This was the very first fitting. 3 days later, the nation locked down due to COVID-19.”

Fans took to the post’s comments, wondering why Lala chose to share her dress at this point since the couple has indicated that they aren’t sure when they’ll finally end up marrying.

When a follower asked Lala if she planned on switching it up and getting a new dress when the time comes, Lala confirmed that this won’t be what she ultimately chooses.

“we are going to start from scratch. But this dress was too beautiful, and I wanted to share [heart emoji],” she wrote.

When will Lala and Randall finally make it down the aisle and marry?

Although their plans have continuously been postponed, Lala remains optimistic that everything will work itself out when the time is right.

“We’ll get around to the wedding. I’m hoping 2022,” she told E! News while at the Travel With a Purpose fundraiser at Tom Tom on October 11.

What’s important to the couple, aside from their daughter Ocean, of course, is that their wedding guests feel safe to celebrate their special day.

“I totally believe in marriage so I’m like, ‘What is this where we don’t need a piece of paper?’ I want to have this big, grand celebration and I want my guests to feel safe so that’s the priority,” she admitted. “It’s not time sensitive. Let’s get everyone feeling like they can come and enjoy themselves without worrying about their health and then we’ll make it happen.”

In the meantime, Lala felt it was time to share pictures of the dress that she loved so much since they’ve been “let down so many times.”

“That’s why I posted the dress,” she continued. “Because I’m not going to wear that anymore and I have to share it because it’s too gorgeous.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.