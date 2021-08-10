VPR: Lala Kent shares sweet gift Randall Emmett gave to their daughter Ocean

Lala Kent shares the meaningful gift fiance Randall Emmett gave to their daughter, Ocean. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has shared plenty of sweet moments with her daughter, Ocean. At almost five months old, baby Ocean has stolen the hearts of those around her, including dad Randall Emmett, of course.

Although she has yet to even hit six months of age, Ocean is already surrounded by so much love, and her parents don’t hesitate to reinforce that love for their child.

And while most parents may give in and buy their children the occasional toy or clothing item, Randall recently got creative (and a little sentimental) with a gift for his baby girl.

Lala recently took to her Instagram stories and shared the adorable gift that had her heart melting.

Randall buys baby Ocean a surprise gift

Over on her now-expired Instagram stories, Lala shared a picture from a gift given to Ocean sometime in July.

It turns out the father-of-three wanted to be the first to buy his youngest daughter her first bouquet of roses.

In the photo captured by bravo.com, Randall wrote a meaningful message to Ocean.

“These are your first roses,” the pink card read. “Your life is going to be filled with them, but I wanted to be the first man to send you them. I love you till the end of time.”

And although Ocean may be too young to know the sentiment behind the thoughtful gift, it certainly wasn’t lost on Lala.

Of course, this also wasn’t the first luxurious gift Ocean has received. In fact, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, Lala once gushed about the gifts they received from Lisa Vanderpump herself.

“Oh my gosh, she got me a plethora of things,” Lala said in the May episode. “She got me cute hangers, she got me pillows, she got me clothing. Her gift was over-the-top.”

Lala and Ocean enjoy some pool playtime

The Vanderpump baby boom took the cast by storm earlier this year. In a matter of months, Lala welcomed Ocean alongside three other VPR stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay.

Fans already know that Brittany and Stassi are among a list of names that won’t be returning for Season 9, but that hasn’t stopped any of the new moms from maintaining their friendships and having baby dates.

Lala and Ocean recently joined Brittany and her son, Cruz, and Stassi and her baby girl, Hartford, for a fun day in the pool.

Brittany took to her own Instagram to share pictures from the day.

The moms and babies were clearly having a blast. And when a fan pointed out that Scheana was missing, Brittany made sure to point out that they weren’t excluding their friend.

“love Scheana and beautiful [Summer] but we can’t all be together all the time [red heart emoji] plus they live in SD [kissing emoji] We will get us all together soon! [red heart emoji],” Brittany responded.

Brittany, Stassi, and their babes may be missing from Season 9, but fans can expect to see baby Ocean making her Vanderpump Rules debut.

Here’s hoping that Scheana’s baby girl makes her debut as well.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.