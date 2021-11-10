VPR: Katie Maloney-Schwartz says fertility conversation with Lisa Vanderpump was ‘invalidating’

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney-Schwartz revealed her intimate fertility conversation with Lisa Vanderpump was “invalidating.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Vanderpump Rules baby boom took the cast and fandom by storm in the first half of 2021.

The first four months of the year saw the birth of four different babies born to various past and present Vanderpump Rules cast members. Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay all welcomed their first children, and while everyone was thrilled to see the additions made to the families it wasn’t easy for everyone.

Recently, longtime Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney-Schwartz opened up about her ongoing fertility struggles with her husband Tom Schwartz. Season 9 not only saw the introduction of two of the four new babies, in particular, Lala’s daughter Ocean and Scheana’s daughter Summer Moon made their debuts, however, it also meant pointing out that Katie and Tom haven’t been so fortunate.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Katie opened up further by sharing the impact of an intimate conversation she had with SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump which played out in a recent episode.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz calls conversation with Lisa Vanderpump ‘invalidating and invasive’

During a recent episode of her podcast, You’re Gonna Love Me, Katie revealed that the conversation didn’t sit quite right with her.

In reference to a recent episode where Lisa questioned why Katie and Tom were choosing to see a fertility doctor, Katie was all but forced to explain their personal situation in front of the cameras.

“When I sit down and I’m talking to Lisa [Vanderpump] and she’s like, ‘Well, why are you guys going to see a fertility doctor? Did you even try?’ That question — I get where it was coming from; it’s coming from a good place. But it can feel very invalidating and invasive,” Katie admitted. “Because it’s like, ‘Yes, I tried. Of course, we tried.”

“So everyone around me is getting pregnant, which is amazing, like one blessing after the next. But I started to feel like all eyes were on me,” Katie shared. “And my friends were like, ‘You’re next! It’s going to happen! Keep Trying! Keep going!’ It was a lot… I wasn’t handling it very well…This is just so much pressure.”

Katie’s co-star Ariana Madix admits she didn’t know the pressure her friend was under

Although Katie has continuously been supportive of her friends as they’ve welcomed their babies, the immense pressure is finally coming to the surface.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Katie’s friend and co-star Ariana Madix revealed that she was unaware of the pressure Katie was under but did her best to help her cope.

“I didn’t realize she was getting pressure from people,” Ariana shared. “I’ve seen a lot of stuff online toward her, and it just makes me feel bad. I just wanted her to know, like, ‘I’m here, and I’m not pregnant.’ I was like, ‘We can have a hot girl summer. We can just do whatever we want. But when the time is right, go ahead and plan for it. For now, let’s go have fun.”

Ariana also revealed that at one point during the coronavirus pandemic, just prior to their group trip to Palm Springs, Katie admitted that she and Tom were trying but were unsuccessful so far.

Thankfully, Tom and Katie have managed to keep a positive attitude overall and hopefully, they’ll come with some pregnancy news in the near future.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.