VPR: James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss reveal they won’t be inviting former co-stars to their wedding

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss reveal former Vanderpump Rules cast members won’t make their wedding guest list. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss have plenty of details to iron out before they tie the knot and the newly engaged couple is already putting some thought into the guest list.

James wowed his co-stars and Vanderpump Rules viewers when he worked with his castmate Tom Sandoval to plan a lavish music festival-themed proposal for Raquel. The duo had the entire cast fooled into thinking that it was simply going to be their own version of Coachella.

What transpired instead was a night full of Raquel’s favorite things including aerial artists, strawberry margaritas, and a fun photo booth. The night ended, of course, with James’ proposal complete with fireworks and cheering castmates behind them.

Now that the proposal has finally aired in Season 9, James and Raquel are diving headfirst into making sure their wedding day is everything they’ve ever dreamed of.

James and Raquel reveal past Vanderpump Rules stars won’t make the cut

During a recent interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, the couple was asked a variety of questions surrounding their plans for the big day.

“There’s a lot of change going on with the cast, but I have to know…from the OGs who aren’t on the show anymore, will they be invited to your wedding? [Because] they were a part of this whole thing,” Justin Sylvester asked.

Although the look on her face gave absolutely everything away, Raquel’s answer was as polite as could be. She admitted that she hadn’t built much of a bond with the departed cast, and so it wouldn’t really make sense for them to be invited.

“Most likely not,” she confessed. “I’m going to say just because… I mean, I didn’t get that close to anybody that was on the previous cast and I want to keep it all positive and, like, only good energy. Especially at our wedding.”

Raquel confirmed that they will be keeping the guest list consisting of their “closest” friends and family.

Raquel and James spill more of their wedding ideas

James and Raquel also touched base on the details they’ve already started planning, including possible wedding dates.

“We’re still brainstorming ideas but we’re thinking [of getting married in] 2023. Maybe summer…or August,” Raquel shared.

When the Daily Pop hosts suggested that maybe they consider doing a Coachella-themed wedding, the couple shot down the idea.

“Well we already did Coachella so we have to do something [different],” Raquel joked.

And while the wedding day may still be quite far away, James and Raquel gushed about their time spent together during the coronavirus pandemic that locked down the restaurant and club scene for months on end.

The couple noted that the pandemic allowed them the opportunity to see what life would be like without the cameras around since filming for Vanderpump Rules was put on a year-long hiatus.

“This is what I want,” Raquel said about her quiet life with James.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.