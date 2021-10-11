VPR: Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder reunite with former co-stars for pool day

Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright reunited with their former Vanderpump Rules co-stars for a fun pool day. Pic credit: Bravo

The Vanderpump Rules cast is a pretty tight-knit crew despite a tough past year. Not only was the cast battling with prolonged delays and obstacles thanks to the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on the restaurant scene, but several longtime Vanderpump Rules stars were also fired from the series.

With all of these changes, it remained uncertain whether or not the cast would be able to maintain their friendships. Thankfully, recent posts to social media can put any doubts to rest.

Although series regulars, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright were all announced to be departing from the show ahead of Season 9, they have stayed in contact with their former co-stars and all hands were on deck in a recent get-together.

Past and present Vanderpump Rules cast reunite for a fun pool day

The Vanderpump Rules cast Instagram accounts were flooded with pictures and videos from the day, and it’s clear that they all had a blast.

The day also included the Vanderpump Rules baby boom kids, minus Scheana Shay and baby Summer Moon. It seems that they spent a good portion of the day bonding while their parents caught up with one another.

Over on Stassi Schroeder’s Instagram Stories, she shared a sweet picture of her daughter Hartford sharing a tender moment with Lala Kent’s daughter, Ocean.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Wait, but what if they look back on this photo 20 years later as besties,” Stassi captioned the post.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Hilariously, in the next snap Stassi shared, Hartford seemed to decide that Ocean’s hair looked like it needed to be pulled.

“Hartford, no,” Stassi jokingly captioned the photo.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

The next slide was a compilation of a photo of Brittany Cartwright holding Hartford and smiling while Kristen Doute leaned in to kiss the baby on the cheek. And the other had Katie Maloney-Schwartz holding Hartford as they both smiled for the camera.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Lala also made the picture of Ocean and Hartford Instagram official by posting it to her main grid.

“This was too Main Page worthy,” she wrote.

Jax and Beau share adorable pool videos from the day

Stassi didn’t end up spending all her time behind the camera. Jax shared a few of his own snaps from the day as well and one included Stassi, her husband Beau, Brittany, and their kids Cruz and Hartford.

The five of them seemed to be all smiles in the picture of them playing in the pool.

Pic credit: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

In the second picture shared by Jax, baby Hartford was front and center as she stood in the pool facing him and looking adorable in her little one-piece bathing suit.

Pic credit: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

And the cuteness didn’t stop there. Beau also shared a couple of videos from the day to his Instagram Stories as well.

In both videos, Hartford and Cruz are seen bonding face to face while playing in the pool with their mommas.

“Cuteness Overload!” he captioned the videos.

Pic credit: @thegoodthebadthebogie/Instagram

Despite not being able to film together anymore, it’s great to see the Vanderpump Rules cast hanging out and keeping their friendships going.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.