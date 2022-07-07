Virginia Coombs urges fans to be kind to San Diego cast, reveals why she’d cry every Wednesday

MAFS star Virginia Coombs addresses fans and online bullying. Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia Coombs debuted on Married at First Sight Season 12 and faced lots of backlash from viewers.

With a new cast being introduced in the Married at First Sight Season 15 premiere, Virginia took time to send a reminder to fans that their words online can be hurtful to the cast.

Virginia shared about the emotions she went through when her season aired and also threw shade at the men from her season.

Virginia Coombs says she used to cry every Wednesday

Virginia Coombs took to her Instagram Stories to reshape a post about the MAFS Season 15 cast and add her own thoughts about the show.

Wishing the cast well, Virginia began her post by writing, “Good luck to these 10 crazy kids tonight! Can’t believe it’s been almost 2 years since my wedding day and 1.5 years since the premiere.”

Virginia then addressed the fans, writing, “To the fan base- please please please remember these are REAL people and your words online about them matter. I cried every Wednesday during my season reading what people said about me.”

In concluding her post, Virginia wrote, “And the end of the day, it’s a TV show, but these peoples lives and feelings are very real. And they put them all out there for your entertainment. Be kind.”

Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

In a second post on her Instagram Stories, Virginia also acknowledged those who have chosen to be supportive rather than rude online.

Virginia wrote, “But also thank you to those of you that are always so kind and supportive to myself and other cast members! Been a long and crazy 2 years!”

Sharing a smiling throwback photo of herself in a white gown, Virginia added, “I hardly know who this person was anymore … in the best ways possible.”

Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia Coombs shades ‘egotistical men’ from her season

Along with her messages to fans, Virginia also shared a photo from a tense moment during her Married at First Sight season.

The photo featured Virginia making a face with her ex-husband Erik Lake beside her as she confronted her co-star Chris Williams during the honeymoon.

Virginia wrote over the photo, “Throwback to this truly [iconic] picture. If my mouth doesn’t say it (which it will,) my face sure as hell will.”

Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia gave followers a close-up of her face and made a meme out of her photo while firing shots.

Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Targeting the men from her cast, Virginia wrote, “I’ll start: when you have a honeymoon in Vegas and are surrounded by egotistical men.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.