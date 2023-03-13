Viewers sound off as Darcey Silva gets stood up by her date again

Darcey Silva has been unlucky in love for quite some time, but if you were hoping for a love match between her and Cicero, don’t get your hopes up.

Viewers are sounding off after Darcey and Cicero made plans to meet up with her sister Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj, but as time went by they realized that Cicero had no plans to show up.

This marked the second time that the Miami businessman — who was introduced to the Darcey & Stacey star by her matchmaker — was MIA for a date.

The first time, Darcey called Cicero while on her way to the date. It was then that he revealed that he wouldn’t make it due to a situation with his daughters, so Darcey gave him the benefit of the doubt.

This time, however, Cicero didn’t offer up an excuse because when Darcey called to find out what was going on, he didn’t even pick up.

“Can’t believe he didn’t show up again. I should’ve known better” reasoned Darcey in her confessional. “Honestly it’s not the first time it’s happened, it’s the second time, and now this time he doesn’t have an explanation why he didn’t show up.”

After the sad scene played out, viewers had mixed views on the situation.

Darcey Silva gets stood up again here’s what viewers had to say

Darcey & Stacey viewers shared their opinion on the snippet that will play out in its entirety on Monday night.

“@darceysilva you can do wayyyy better than his washed out self, he is not that cute to be standing ppl up…” wrote one viewer.

“He would have stood me up once and that would have been it. Why give him a chance to do it again,” added someone else.

One Instagram user wrote, “Aww ☹️. How sad. @darceysilva deserves better.”

Another commenter added, “She paid for a match maker who set her up with a Player?! That sucks!”

Meanwhile, some people had zero remorse for what happened to Darcey and blamed her for the unfortunate outcome.

“Can you really blame the guy for running a mile after she started ugly crying on their first date?” said one viewer.

“Try dressing your age and maybe you can attract the correct type of man,” added someone else.

One person wrote, “Maybe if she showed a little more class to a man who has daughters, she would have a better outcome…”

“She’s overdone and had way too many surgeries. That is not appealing to everyone,” reasoned another critic.

Will Darcey Silva go back to Georgi Rusev?

Since the matchmaking trial was an absolute failure for Darcey, the question is, will she go back to her ex-fiance Georgi Rusev?

Darcey’s ex flew into town to declare his love for her, and he even bought her a stunning piece of jewelry. Georgi noted that he had made some changes in his life since their split and was now working and making money.

Darcey wasn’t phased by the new and improved Georgi, and she accused him of trying to manipulate Stacey and Florian into thinking he had changed.

The 48-year-old eventually stormed out and made it clear that she was done with Georgi.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at its new time, 9/8c, on TLC and Discovery+.