Viewers are eager to see which popular TLC couples are featured on 90 Day: The Last Resort

90 Day: The Last Resort is the newest spinoff in the ever-expanding franchise, and we officially have a trailer for the new show.

Monsters and Critics exclusively revealed a few months ago that Sharp Entertainment had a new project in the works and it would take the form of a couple’s therapy retreat.

TLC just released the trailer for the series, which is set to premiere in August.

However, they’re keeping the cast members a secret for now, so they don’t expect to see any spoilers in the clip.

Don’t worry though, because we’ve already shared details about the controversial couples making up the cast, but we’ll get to that in a bit.

Meanwhile, after the trailer was posted online, viewers made their guesses about who will likely be on the show and who they don’t want to see, and let’s just say some people hit the nail on the head.

90 Day: The Last Resort will put rocky marriages to the test

The latest spinoff features five couples from the franchise whose relationships are already at a breaking point, and this is essentially their last chance to either fix it or call it quits for good

“Each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds. Alongside a team of professionals, they’ll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy.”

The couples spend time at a lavish resort but it’s not all fun and games for the TLC stars.

The team of experts put them through “Explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and so much more.”

At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or part ways for good.

The weekly episodes will be followed by a weekly podcast 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions hosted by Sukanya Krishnan.

It will feature Dr. Jason Prendergast, Petey Silveira, and Dr. Janie Lacy, the same therapists who appear in the show as they discuss big moments from the episodes.

Who are the cast members of the newest 90 Day Fiance spinoff?

After the clip was posted online, viewers didn’t hesitate to sound off.

“You’re really not gunna shown us what train wreck couples will be on?? 😂” asked one commenter.

“Well this is useless WHO ARE THE COUPLES!???🤷🏾‍♀️” queried someone else.

One viewer said, “We don’t want to see Big Ed/Liz nor Angela anymore.”

“Angela and Michael have to be here! I also predict Liz and Ed,” said someone else.

We spilled that tea months ago and revealed the 90 Day: The Last Resort couples include Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, as well as Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa.

Will you be watching the new show? Sound off in the comments below.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14 at 9/8c on TLC.