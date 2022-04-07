Victoria Larson reveals the reality show she would go on after slamming The Bachelor 

Victoria Larson may not have entirely closed the door on reality television. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Larson caught attention when she revealed her hate for The Bachelor franchise producers.

Victoria hasn’t shut the door on appearing on other reality shows despite slamming The Bachelor.

Recently, Victoria revealed the reality show she’d be open to going on in the future.

Victoria Larson says she’d love to go on a different reality show

Victoria Larson has been candidly answering fans’ questions as she allowed them to ask her anything.

Victoria shared her less than enthusiastic response to being on shows within The Bachelor franchise, even going so far as to call doing the show “the worst experience of my life.”

As fans continued to inquire about what she disliked about the experience, Victoria explained that she truly hated the producers for being manipulative. She also shared she was unhappy with the doctored storylines that painted her as an awful person, especially because people still make rude remarks towards her due to her damaged reputation on the show.

With such a scathing opinion on her The Bachelor experience, it seemed possible Victoria would want nothing to do with reality television ever again, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

One of Victoria’s fans asked, “would you ever do The Challenge,” which is a long-running reality competition series on MTV that often features reality stars from other franchises.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Victoria was open to the idea, writing, “Yes if I’m invited I would love to do a diff show.”

While viewers likely won’t see Victoria making any more appearances within The Bachelor franchise, it seems she could return to television to compete on The Challenge.

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson says she would have done things differently on The Bachelor

After Victoria aired out her frustrations with The Bachelor, fans questioned if she regretted going on the show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Victoria expressed that she tries not to have regrets, but she did admit there are things she would have done differently.

As The Bachelor viewers will recall, Victoria conducted herself as a villain in the house during Matt James’ season. She touted herself as a queen and butted heads with several of her costars.

Victoria’s mean girl behavior was often over the top, but she has now suggested that the producers orchestrated her catty antics.

It remains to be seen if Victoria will appear on a new reality show, such as The Challenge, and have a better experience than her time on The Bachelor.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.