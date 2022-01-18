Victoria Fuller heats up Miami, and Bachelor fans can’t get enough of her red dress

Victoria Fuller floating lakeside, taking in the rays. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Watch out, Miami, Victoria Fuller is in the house, and she is heating things up! See Victoria out and about in a revealing red dress, as well as check out all things Miami has to offer.

Remember Victoria Fuller’s past?

Fans remember Victoria Fuller from her season on The Bachelor, with Peter Weber. You might specifically recall her one-on-one date with Pilot Pete to the just-for-them, private concert, put on by none other than Chase Rice.

The same Chase Rice that Victoria allegedly dated…the same Chase Rice who was supposedly her ex. Can you say awkward? Not only did she have to go through the uncomfortable incident, but then she had to explain it to Peter afterward, too.

This was the only inopportune moment the two had while on one-on-one dates. During hometowns, one of Peter’s ex-girlfriends made an appearance and wanted to speak with Weber. Obviously, this compounded the awkwardness.

Peter’s ex-girlfriend, Merissa Pence, pulled Peter aside to let him know about Fuller’s alleged relationships that she has had in the past with the husbands of her own friends. She went on to say that Victoria has ruined many friendships over this, and wanted Peter to know of her past and tainted reputation.

After leaving The Bachelor, and not receiving Peter’s final rose, Victoria moved on to another Bachelor Nation fling with The Bachelor season 19’s lead, Chris Soules.

Despite looking pretty flirty and cozy together, Fuller and Soules’ relationship fizzled out. When asked, Fuller responded with, “We went a separate direction…But I respect him so much. I think he’s an amazing man. I just think that like right now, I’m in such a different place than he is…And I’m not moving to Iowa anytime soon.”

Bringing the heat

According to Victoria’s latest Instagram post and pictures, Iowa is the furthest from her mind, as she types, “H8 to love you, Miami,” followed by numerous photos, including a pose in her tight, red dress.

Taking selfies from what appears to be her hotel room, Fuller looks electrifying in her tiny, red dress. Fans took to her Instagram to show their support for her and let her know how amazing she looks.

Fans show support for Victoria Fuller’s fancy digs, Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

It looks like dressing up and looking striking wasn’t the only thing on Fuller’s agenda for Miami. Relaxing on the beach, and watching the sunset, with a cold drink, was also on her itinerary.

Not to be outdone by her dress, and looking just as incredible, Victoria put on her casual wear, complete with large hoop earrings, a cropped cami and jacket off one shoulder, and flare jeans. She looks back to the camera as she walks down the steps to her seat at the Miami Heat game.

Continuing to wear her Miami Heat mask, Fuller is shown at an outdoor venue, flipping the bird to the air. Hating to love Miami, Fuller appears to say to the city that she is still on fire and no one can put out her flame.

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 24, 2022, at 8/7c on ABC.