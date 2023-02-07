90 Day: The Single Life star Veronica Rodriguez is trying to start her February right with some flexibility exercises.

The 38-year-old ex-fiancee of Before the 90 Days star Tim Malcolm shared a carousel of photos with her 334k followers on Instagram that focused on her range of motion.

The first photo in the series was of Veronica in a matching light pink sweatsuit as she laid on her stomach while bending her back so that her arms were grabbing her ankles and her chest was lifted off the mat. She had a smile on her face and her hair up in a ponytail for the move.

Next, Veronica did a cobra pose before the third slide showed her with her arms and one leg planted as she held herself up with one leg sticking up as she looked forward.

Veronica’s last three photos were of two of the same backbends and a new one where she had her knees on the mat and grabbed her ankles behind her as she looked backward.

In her caption, Veronica described, “Celebrating the start of February with some of my favorite heart openers. I’m still struggling to balance on my broken foot but didn’t lose as much flexibility in my back so backbends are my current favorite.”

Veronica Rodriguez is back on Pillow Talk with Tim Malcolm

Veronica and Tim announced at the end of January, as Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way was coming out, that they would be back on Pillow Talk as show commentators for the new season.

The dynamic duo have long been staples of the hit 90 Day Fiance spinoff Pillow Talk and their entertaining relationship has made them popular on the show.

90 Day Fiance fans were happy to hear about the news that Tim and Veronica would be back for what is surely going to be a raucous season based on The Other Way storylines.

Veronica endorses a window company amid renovations

Veronica has been doing various remodels to her house and has taken her 90 Day Fiance followers with her for a lot of the journey, often sharing updates of the changes.

One of the things that Veronica replaced in her house was her windows, and she endorses one company in particular called Universal Windows Direct, which installed them.

To promote them, Veronica sat in a reading nook in front of a window as she noted that the windows have”‘UniShield’ technology that keeps the warmth in.”

Veronica let fans know of the company’s deal and reminded her followers to check out the link in her bio for more perks.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Discovery+.